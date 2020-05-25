Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Whats is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC and ANC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook with Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:22
Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President at Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO)
Today at 10:45
Covid-19: Do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-After Lock Down ….rent rather than buy a property?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Churches want to resume services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rev Barry Isaacs - Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA)
Today at 11:40
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:20
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June. 25 May 2020 7:24 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
View all Politics
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
View all Business
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn't expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It's on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Opinion

Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else

25 May 2020 7:24 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Dr Anban Pillay
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
Cuban medical team
National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.

National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto about the country moving to alert level 3 in the Covid-19 lockdown, an expected spike in infections as well as the criteria for how Cuban doctors are being deployed to Covid-19 hotspots.

Pillay says the 28-strong Cuban medical team including epidemiologists will be working within health facilities in the Western Cape to provide and enhance the provincial health department's service delivery as Covid-19 cases begin to increase.

He says the Western Cape Health Department has identified the Cape Town ICC as a field hospital and this will provide the additional bed space needed to respond to the higher hospitalisation requirements.

Others are obviously isolated and quarantined at home and if people remain at home and abide by the requirements we should be fine.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

He says the problem arises where people are unable to quarantine or isolate at home.

Then we would have to put them into facilities where they can maintain the quarantine and isolation requirements.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

Will this be enough bed space?

Pillay says the need for ICU care is very limited.

We are also talking to the private hospitals in the Western Cape currently so that we can expand and accommodate the overflow.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

He says the 3 key factors to keep tabs in determining a move to a different alert level are the following:

The rate of infection increases, how fast it is increasing, and whether the bed capacity withing the province is sufficient to cope.

Why have cigarettes been excluded but not alcohol?

The argument for why cigarettes have been excluded is obviously it causes harm as this is a respiratory illness.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

How would refraining from smoking for a few weeks help a 20-year-long smoker medically asks Refilwe?

People have written to us saying they have now quit smoking because they cannot access cigarettes and they are complying with the law. We cannot stop people from accessing cigarettes illegally. We've done as much as we can as government to protect them.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

Them smoking is actually affecting them, it is not affecting anybody else.

Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health

But he adds smoking presents a health risk to those who do smoke.

Listen to the interview below:


25 May 2020 7:24 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Dr Anban Pillay
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
Cuban medical team

