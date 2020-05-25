Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else
National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto about the country moving to alert level 3 in the Covid-19 lockdown, an expected spike in infections as well as the criteria for how Cuban doctors are being deployed to Covid-19 hotspots.
Pillay says the 28-strong Cuban medical team including epidemiologists will be working within health facilities in the Western Cape to provide and enhance the provincial health department's service delivery as Covid-19 cases begin to increase.
He says the Western Cape Health Department has identified the Cape Town ICC as a field hospital and this will provide the additional bed space needed to respond to the higher hospitalisation requirements.
Others are obviously isolated and quarantined at home and if people remain at home and abide by the requirements we should be fine.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
He says the problem arises where people are unable to quarantine or isolate at home.
Then we would have to put them into facilities where they can maintain the quarantine and isolation requirements.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
Will this be enough bed space?
Pillay says the need for ICU care is very limited.
We are also talking to the private hospitals in the Western Cape currently so that we can expand and accommodate the overflow.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
He says the 3 key factors to keep tabs in determining a move to a different alert level are the following:
The rate of infection increases, how fast it is increasing, and whether the bed capacity withing the province is sufficient to cope.
Why have cigarettes been excluded but not alcohol?
The argument for why cigarettes have been excluded is obviously it causes harm as this is a respiratory illness.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
How would refraining from smoking for a few weeks help a 20-year-long smoker medically asks Refilwe?
People have written to us saying they have now quit smoking because they cannot access cigarettes and they are complying with the law. We cannot stop people from accessing cigarettes illegally. We've done as much as we can as government to protect them.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
Them smoking is actually affecting them, it is not affecting anybody else.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
But he adds smoking presents a health risk to those who do smoke.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.Read More
[LATEST] As SA gets ready for Level 3, Covid-19 death toll rises to 429
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.Read More
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.Read More
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not
10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused.Read More
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask?
Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings.Read More
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop
Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).Read More
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'
You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.Read More