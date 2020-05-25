What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education
Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Buti Manamela explains to Refilwe Moloto how they plan on reopening campuses and ramping up plans to get students online so that remote learning can continue.
Campuses will reopen on 1 June with 33% of students, he says.
Universities will be spending this time building up to ensure that they get the universities ready according to the guidelines and protocols regarding sanitisation, PPE, and quarantine.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
The start day may not be 1 June for some universities needing more preparation time, he explains.
Most universities have said that from 1 June they will need a minimum of two weeks to prepare.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
Medical and clinical students are already back on certain campuses but make up a small number of the allowed 33%.
After the president's annoucnement...what this means is that of the 1 million students we will be seeing the return...of close to 200,000 students back to campus.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
From about 1 June, trimester students will be returning to TVET colleges he says.
All engineering students at TVET colleges will be returning back to campus.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
This will be followed by a phased-in return of, for example, the business studies students he explains, and students will be kept informed.
He says over the next period as many students will return as possible based on government regulations.
On level 2, 66% of students will return and by level 1 it will be 100%, he says.
But we have had discussions with unions, students vice-chancellors that we will have to reconstitute the academic year, that we really complete that.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
What we have been working on, is that all students by 1 June get some form of support and that is what we have asked universities to do - either send them a device, learning materials, data.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training
This process began under level 4 but he says by 1 June needs to be in place, he adds.
He says students in remote areas also need to be prioritised in a return to campus.
Listen to the interview below:
