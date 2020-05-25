What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Directing the new Netflix Series Blood and Water
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa
Today at 13:40
Eat Out relief fund update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Souper Trooper
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caryn Gootkin
Today at 14:10
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
SADTU Western Cape on the return of teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 15:50
Radio reading - I am an African by Thabo Mbeki
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
A recap on the medical risks of smoking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely. 25 May 2020 10:12 AM
View all Local
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June. 25 May 2020 7:24 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction' For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business. 25 May 2020 9:36 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education

25 May 2020 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
Department of Higher Education and Training
universities
Higher Education deputy minister Buti Manamela
lockdown level 3
Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Buti Manamela explains to Refilwe Moloto how they plan on reopening campuses and ramping up plans to get students online so that remote learning can continue.

Campuses will reopen on 1 June with 33% of students, he says.

Universities will be spending this time building up to ensure that they get the universities ready according to the guidelines and protocols regarding sanitisation, PPE, and quarantine.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

The start day may not be 1 June for some universities needing more preparation time, he explains.

Most universities have said that from 1 June they will need a minimum of two weeks to prepare.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

Medical and clinical students are already back on certain campuses but make up a small number of the allowed 33%.

After the president's annoucnement...what this means is that of the 1 million students we will be seeing the return...of close to 200,000 students back to campus.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

From about 1 June, trimester students will be returning to TVET colleges he says.

All engineering students at TVET colleges will be returning back to campus.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

This will be followed by a phased-in return of, for example, the business studies students he explains, and students will be kept informed.

He says over the next period as many students will return as possible based on government regulations.

On level 2, 66% of students will return and by level 1 it will be 100%, he says.

But we have had discussions with unions, students vice-chancellors that we will have to reconstitute the academic year, that we really complete that.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

What we have been working on, is that all students by 1 June get some form of support and that is what we have asked universities to do - either send them a device, learning materials, data.

Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education and Training

This process began under level 4 but he says by 1 June needs to be in place, he adds.

He says students in remote areas also need to be prioritised in a return to campus.

Listen to the interview below:


25 May 2020 10:12 AM
by
Tags:
Department of Higher Education and Training
universities
Higher Education deputy minister Buti Manamela
lockdown level 3

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

glenda-graygif

Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus

25 May 2020 1:08 PM

Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

25 May 2020 11:40 AM

Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

25 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'

25 May 2020 9:36 AM

For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200422-cigarettes-edjpg

Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else

25 May 2020 7:24 AM

National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

24 May 2020 9:28 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

[LATEST] As SA gets ready for Level 3, Covid-19 death toll rises to 429

24 May 2020 9:15 AM

As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zoljpg

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

22 May 2020 1:16 PM

"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results

22 May 2020 12:41 PM

W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'

Business Opinion

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mogale City workers protest over lack of PPEs and non-payment

25 May 2020 12:41 PM

Tiger Brands looking at 'significant' job losses as it counts cost of pandemic

25 May 2020 11:45 AM

Cuban health workers receiving training on WC’s health system today

25 May 2020 11:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA