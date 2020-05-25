'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'
Two months of lockdown has devasted the economy and destroyed, perhaps, millions of jobs.
The government has tried to mitigate some of the effects of the lockdown with various relief packages for employees and companies.
However, some of the damage will be structural, meaning the Covid-19 shockwave will ripple through the economy for a while to come.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that most of South Africa’s workforce will be allowed to work again from Monday, 1 June.
Related articles:
-
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…
-
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.
What does lockdown level-three mean for our pulverised economy and the torrent of job losses – will this opening of the economy prevent some of the worst-case scenarios from realising?
Does the opening of the economy go far enough, and did it come too late?
Construction of commercial buildings will now be allowed. It was initially planned for level two.Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
Commercial and residential building make up about 67% of the earnings in construction… it’s a labour-intensive sector. It also absorbs broadly unskilled labour… the same applies to the trade and wholesale sector… Along with government activity, it takes the labour force participation up to about 50%...Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
The 7% [contraction in GDP expected by the Reserve Bank] is probably a bit conservative… We’re probably going to see GDP leakage of something in the low-20s…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
December tax statistics show… that 380 companies contributed to about 57% of all corporate income tax… If you have one company collapsing, the impact is huge… 800 000 companies were assessed for tax…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus
Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.Read More
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral
Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.Read More
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?
Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?Read More
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education
Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else
National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.Read More
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.Read More
[LATEST] As SA gets ready for Level 3, Covid-19 death toll rises to 429
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.Read More
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.Read More