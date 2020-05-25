Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Baker Sound and Security brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Igsaan Baker , owner of Baker Sound and Security chats to Refilwe Moloto about how the business has managed during lockdown.

He says the initial lockdown was tough for the company, but even when they finally resumed with a skeleton staff, there was no business.

That's where most business owners find themselves and I hope most recover and keep the economy going. Igsaan Baker, Owner - Baker Sound and Security

The business is a multi-fitment centre and they do everything from auto electrical, mechanical, and other auto repairs.

