Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Directing the new Netflix Series Blood and Water
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa
Today at 13:40
Eat Out relief fund update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Souper Trooper
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caryn Gootkin
Today at 14:10
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
SADTU Western Cape on the return of teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 15:50
Radio reading - I am an African by Thabo Mbeki
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
A recap on the medical risks of smoking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely. 25 May 2020 10:12 AM
View all Local
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June. 25 May 2020 7:24 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction' For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business. 25 May 2020 9:36 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business

25 May 2020 11:21 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Baker Sound and Security
#CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Baker Sound and Security brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Igsaan Baker , owner of Baker Sound and Security chats to Refilwe Moloto about how the business has managed during lockdown.

He says the initial lockdown was tough for the company, but even when they finally resumed with a skeleton staff, there was no business.

That's where most business owners find themselves and I hope most recover and keep the economy going.

Igsaan Baker, Owner - Baker Sound and Security

The business is a multi-fitment centre and they do everything from auto electrical, mechanical, and other auto repairs.

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 May 2020 11:21 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Baker Sound and Security

Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

Woman gym fitness training 123rflifestyle 123rf

Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening

22 May 2020 11:41 AM

Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IT solutions e-commerce internet 123rf

ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce

21 May 2020 2:47 PM

IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenprinting tshirt 123rf

Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back

20 May 2020 12:58 PM

This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering

19 May 2020 11:22 AM

WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plus-minus-tutors-facebookpng

Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sir-bastians-shuttle-service-facebookjpg

How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown

15 May 2020 12:32 PM

Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sips-mehana-couturepng

Gugulethu fashionista turns to making beautiful masks during Covid-19 lockdown

14 May 2020 12:12 PM

When her shop had to close, Nosipho Mehana took a machine home and began making masks using social media to advertise them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-one-photgraphy-capetalk-shoutoutpng

CT photographer adapts to lockdown with content creation services for small biz

13 May 2020 3:27 PM

Small One Photography is offering small businesses content creation services while lifestyle and wedding clients have been put on hold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

earthly-toothpaste-bitspng

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM

Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'

Business Opinion

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mogale City workers protest over lack of PPEs and non-payment

25 May 2020 12:41 PM

Tiger Brands looking at 'significant' job losses as it counts cost of pandemic

25 May 2020 11:45 AM

Cuban health workers receiving training on WC’s health system today

25 May 2020 11:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA