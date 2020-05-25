Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?
Extending the ban on tobacco sales to level-1 of the lockdown will cost South Africa’s tanking economy almost R450 billion, according to the Free Market Foundation (FMF).
The FMF challenges the government to provide scientific evidence linking smoking with Covid-19.
“If such evidence exists,” says the FMF’s Leon Louw, “then South Africa should share it with the rest of the world which apparently doesn’t know.”
(Read: 'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree')
Are cigarette sales banned in South Africa because our government cares about us (while almost all other governments don’t)?
Or, is this just part of the factional politics plaguing the ANC and the country it rules over?
Jeremy van Wyk (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Sanusha Naidoo, a senior researcher and political analyst at the South African Foreign Policy Initiative.
We’ve got to coexist [with Covid-19]. It’s the new normal.Sanusha Naidoo, senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Is there something more to the cigarette ban? … Is there some science behind it? … They need to give us a better understanding of why this cigarette ban is so important… People still find a way to smoke… the quality of black-market cigarettes is so bad it poses a greater health risk…Sanusha Naidoo, senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Where does policy decision making lay? … From a social science perspective… the government can only hold your hand as much as it can… We shouldn’t end up as a surveillance state…Sanusha Naidoo, senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Why cigarettes and not alcohol?Sanusha Naidoo, senior researcher - South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
