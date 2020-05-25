[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

The United States government was concerned that social distancing needed to be maintained over this past Memorial Day weekend, a time that friends and family make the most of the outdoor summer weather.

CNN reports that reporter Scott Pasmore from one of their affiliate stations shot his video at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach.

States in the US have reopened but the Covid-19 death toll climbs to almost 100,000. and safety measures are encouraged.

Watch the videos below:

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

Twitter user Max Baker shared another video of the event.

This video is on Snapchat in the Lake of the Ozarks? Unreal. What are we doing? pic.twitter.com/m0qsEQ4KLp — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 24, 2020

