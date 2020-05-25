[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral
The United States government was concerned that social distancing needed to be maintained over this past Memorial Day weekend, a time that friends and family make the most of the outdoor summer weather.
CNN reports that reporter Scott Pasmore from one of their affiliate stations shot his video at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach.
States in the US have reopened but the Covid-19 death toll climbs to almost 100,000. and safety measures are encouraged.
Watch the videos below:
No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020
Twitter user Max Baker shared another video of the event.
This video is on Snapchat in the Lake of the Ozarks? Unreal. What are we doing? pic.twitter.com/m0qsEQ4KLp— Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 24, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus
Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.Read More
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?
Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?Read More
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education
Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'
For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.Read More
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else
National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.Read More
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.Read More
[LATEST] As SA gets ready for Level 3, Covid-19 death toll rises to 429
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.Read More
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results
W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments.Read More