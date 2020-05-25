Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus

Political analyst and research director at Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA Professor Lesiba Teffo talks to Clement Manyathela about the South African Medical Research Council's apology for comments made by its CEO Dr Glenda Gray.

A fact-finding mission will be instituted regarding her comments.

Dr Glenda Gray is a member of the government's Covid-19 ministerial advisory council (MAC) and came under fire after recent comments quoted in a recent News24 article criticising the lockdown.

Her comments regarding to certain lockdown rules and her statement that malnutrition cases had increased at Baragwanath Hospital were slammed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

But on Sunday night in his address to the nation, President Ramaphosa expresses his appreciation and respect for the diverse and sometimes challenging comments made by scientists on the MAC.

The SAMRC has since barred Gray from making any statements to the media.

The council has also distanced itself from her comments, which Prof Teffo says surprises him.

I find the whole saga immensely regrettable, especially when the board enters the fray. Their decision and conduct will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if they were to be challenged. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

The position they (SAMRC) are taking is unscientific...and indefensible. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

He says appointments to the MAC are in a personal capacity and not representing in this instance, the SAMRC.

How dare you say you cannot speak in your personal capacity. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

He says her comments that the board claims are factually inaccurate and damaging should be subjected to the test.

Remember, there is political opportunism and expediency. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

She did not speak against the lockdown but about the regulations, he notes.

Let us not be reductive. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

Other politicians and academics have spoken out in a similar way he says, even some within the ANC.

But the tension between politicians and scientists and intellectuals is as old as the advent of the modern state. We went through this during the HIV Aids pandemic. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst

