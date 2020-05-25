More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is grateful that the government is reopening the economy, says its leader, John Steenhuisen.

Now, he says, we must try and rescue what’s left of it.

FILE: DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Steenhuisen says he’s concerned that the country has left it too late.

We may be staring at an economic depression… millions of South Africans have lost their jobs… John Steenhuisen, leader - Democratic Alliance (DA)

The DA supports the hotspot approach “provided it’s backed up by testing and tracing in far bigger numbers, and much quicker turnaround times in getting the test results.”

Steenhuisen says the party is going ahead with all its court bids.

… and I have no doubt there will be more cases down the line, particularly relating to the irrational banning of tobacco. John Steenhuisen, leader - Democratic Alliance (DA)

Also, read:

Clement Manyathela interviewed Steenhuisen.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.