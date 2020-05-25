PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

PJ Powers is one of South Africa’s all-time most-loved musicians.

Going strong since the tumultuous 1980s, she has won numerous accolades and has performed with the likes of Hugh Masekela, Maria Makeba, Youssou N Dour, Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox.

In 1995 she had a hit across the rugby-playing world with the World Cup theme song “World in Union” which she performed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The song was also featured on the soundtrack of the Hollywood film Invictus, which told the story of the Springboks’ triumphant World Cup campaign in the context of newly democratised South Africa.

PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Now, Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir has produced a new version of the song as a tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers and the public’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The new version was filmed and recorded by the artists while in isolation during the lockdown.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Powers.

