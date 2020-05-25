Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: SAMRC investigation into Glenda Gray is a 'witch hunt' - Adam Habib
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Habib Professor - Political Analyst And Executiv at Hsrc
Prof Adam Habib - Vice Chancellor at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 20:48
Follow up: #EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 21:15
Melody series
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Your bravery can move mountains
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Local
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
View all Business
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction' For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business. 25 May 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

25 May 2020 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
PJ Powers
Pippa Hudson
tribute
tygerberg children's choir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
world in union
essential workers
They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown.

PJ Powers is one of South Africa’s all-time most-loved musicians.

Going strong since the tumultuous 1980s, she has won numerous accolades and has performed with the likes of Hugh Masekela, Maria Makeba, Youssou N Dour, Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox.

In 1995 she had a hit across the rugby-playing world with the World Cup theme song “World in Union” which she performed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The song was also featured on the soundtrack of the Hollywood film Invictus, which told the story of the Springboks’ triumphant World Cup campaign in the context of newly democratised South Africa.

PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Now, Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir has produced a new version of the song as a tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers and the public’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The new version was filmed and recorded by the artists while in isolation during the lockdown.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Powers.

Watch the “World in Union” by PJ Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir below (and scroll down to below that for audio of the interview).


25 May 2020 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
PJ Powers
Pippa Hudson
tribute
tygerberg children's choir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
world in union
essential workers

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Wedding flowers flower arrangement 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts

25 May 2020 2:51 PM

Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john steenhuisen

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

25 May 2020 1:34 PM

We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus

25 May 2020 1:08 PM

Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

25 May 2020 11:40 AM

Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uct-upper-campus-jammie-stairs-jameson-halljpg

What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education

25 May 2020 10:12 AM

Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

25 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'

25 May 2020 9:36 AM

For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200422-cigarettes-edjpg

Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else

25 May 2020 7:24 AM

National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

24 May 2020 9:28 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Burundi declares Ndayishimiye victor of bitter presidential election

25 May 2020 5:47 PM

'We should've remained at level 5' - Citizens react to level 3 lockdown move

25 May 2020 5:35 PM

Completely unacceptable for SAMRC board to pander to Gray witch hunt - Habib

25 May 2020 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA