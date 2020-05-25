Heeding the call issued by the SANBS for convalescent plasma, Dr Jonathan Louw, the SANBS Chief Executive Officer, has become one of the first people to donate convalescent plasma.

The Money Show asked him if Covid-19 was a rough ride and the plasma programme.

I would not recommend it as a fun thing to have. Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS

Plasma is basically the soup that carries our red blood cells around; it is a clear and gold fluid; it almost looks like liquid gold - and for patients who are desperately ill with Covid-19 this really is gold. To them it is a real chance to recover. Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS

There have been studies....basically the theory is you move the convalescent plasma from patients that have recovered - you need to be at least 28 days post-recovery so you've developed enough anti-bodies - this plasma is then transfused to patients who are ill - preferably at the beginning stages - and it buys in the window of opportunity for their own immune system to kick in and help fight the disease. Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS

We're calling on everybody else on our website - if you have recovered and 28 days after your last symptoms, to come forward... Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS

Img: Supplied WP Blood Transfusion

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma