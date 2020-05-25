The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma
Heeding the call issued by the SANBS for convalescent plasma, Dr Jonathan Louw, the SANBS Chief Executive Officer, has become one of the first people to donate convalescent plasma.
The Money Show asked him if Covid-19 was a rough ride and the plasma programme.
I would not recommend it as a fun thing to have.Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS
Plasma is basically the soup that carries our red blood cells around; it is a clear and gold fluid; it almost looks like liquid gold - and for patients who are desperately ill with Covid-19 this really is gold. To them it is a real chance to recover.Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS
There have been studies....basically the theory is you move the convalescent plasma from patients that have recovered - you need to be at least 28 days post-recovery so you've developed enough anti-bodies - this plasma is then transfused to patients who are ill - preferably at the beginning stages - and it buys in the window of opportunity for their own immune system to kick in and help fight the disease.Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS
We're calling on everybody else on our website - if you have recovered and 28 days after your last symptoms, to come forward...Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO - SANBS
Listen to the entire interview below.
