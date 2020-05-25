Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
COVID relief to 5300 families
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Who owns your lunch break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter - Managing Director at Equity Works
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Today at 07:20
The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian O'Callaghan - Consultant in Renewable Energy Finance
Today at 08:21
You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Vuyo's Cafe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 11:24
Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
No Items to show
Latest Local
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely. 25 May 2020 10:12 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 25 May 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery

25 May 2020 8:12 PM

25 May 2020 8:12 PM
by
Tags:
Nando's
Lockdown
COVID-19
level3
fast-food
Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only.

Only a small list of Nando's opened up for delivery during lockdown level 4.

Nando's has stated that opening for delivery only will lose Nando’s and its franchise partners more money than being closed.

We made a decision to instead of opening we opened 15 stores and dedicated it to a relief effort... we embarked on the Streetwise Periperi McBurger with our 'frenemies' McDonalds and KFC to open up for relief efforts.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's

We fed over 50-thousand people and dedicated around 400 staff around the country to do that.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's

We're thrilled to partner with the Solidarity Fund which the president mentioned in his speech last night - currently if you go to our website and buy a gift voucher we will take ten times the value of that gift voucher and pay towards the Solidarity fund who is set up principally to address the major issues around Covid-19.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery


More from Business

150112blood.jpg

The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma

25 May 2020 7:28 PM

The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiger-brands-logopng

Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts

25 May 2020 6:51 PM

More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

Business sector gears up to open under level 3 lockdown

25 May 2020 6:37 PM

Many businesses are looking forward to the first of June to re-open, and hopefully stay open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wedding flowers flower arrangement 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts

25 May 2020 2:51 PM

Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john steenhuisen

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

25 May 2020 1:34 PM

We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

25 May 2020 11:40 AM

Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baker-sound-and-security-facebookjpg

Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business

25 May 2020 11:21 AM

#CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'

25 May 2020 9:36 AM

For 2020, our best-case is about a 22% decline in GDP, warns Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

president-cyril-ramaphosa-24-maypng

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

24 May 2020 8:17 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

