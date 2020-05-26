Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert
CapeTalk listener Christian contacted Breakfast with Refilwe with a labour question, and we think many of you can relate. Especially with the economy opening up rapidly.
He says he and colleagues received instructions from management that a permission slip was needed to leave the premises. He adds that their reasoning is to monitor the flux of personnel during lunch, to monitor the potential Covid-19 cases and during the work hours, which, according to them, includes lunchtime as they are responsible for our safety.
Can your employer limit your free movement during your breaks?
Just what are your rights during your lunch break? Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter weighs in.
Does your lunch hour belong to you?
Of course, it belongs to you, in the sense that you can have your lunch and have time off from work. But if I understand the question, can the employer dictate certain conditions during this time to its employees? And from my perspective they certainly can.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
Employers are managing a crisis and their duty is to make sure that the health and safety of their employees are paramount. And if that entails curtailing your freedom of movement at lunchtime then I think it is a completely feasible rule, I think it is completely ok.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
She adds that employees not being allowed to go out at lunchtime without good reason is fair.
It is risky if you are out and about unless you have a very good reason the ask your employer if you want to go somewhere.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
She acknowledges staff may be exposed to risk before and after work, but says during working hours it becomes the employer's responsibility and is then justifiable to impose rules.
The rules do need to be reasonable, she adds.
if something urgent needs to be done at a bank, for example, I cannot see any reasonable employee refusing that.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
It's to curtail movement, And it's the thin edge of the wedge. If one employee wants to do that then everyone else is going to have. It's like the beaches example in South Africa. if you allow one person to go surfing then everyone will want to go to the beach.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
It requires fair and strong leadership which will not always be popular she says.
The restriction of freedom of movement has raised the question, is it justifiable?
Potgieter believes it is, adding companies have a big responsibility to keep everyone safe.
