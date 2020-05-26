All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:10
Psychologist creates free e-book to help kids understand Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Newman
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 15:50
Radio Reading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
What's trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Anyone who requires that smokers carry till slips is out touch with reality' Free Market Foundation (FMF) CEO Leon Louw has slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for his comments on the policing of cigarettes. 26 May 2020 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher Abongile Nzelenzele meets the Mitchells Plain teacher who's back at work already and preparing for leaners to return. 26 May 2020 11:10 AM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
View all Local
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Business
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

26 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
Travel
Foreign travel
Refilwe Moloto
Bongani Bongo
level 3
Lockdown
level 3 lockdown
international travel
lockdown level 3
travel abroad
South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee).

South Africans are now allowed to travel internationally for work, study, family reunions, to take up permanent residence or to get medical treatment.

To travel abroad, qualifying South Africans need the following documentation:

  • A letter from the embassy in the country where they are headed, confirming the reason for their trip.

  • A copy of their valid South African passport.

  • A letter from the embassy of the country where they are headed, confirming they will be admitted under current circumstances. If returning by road or connecting via flights, submitted proof must include permission form each transiting country.

  • The air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure.

If you meet these criteria, contact the Department of Home Affairs by sending an email to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za.

People who travel in groups need only send one email containing the required documentation of each member.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament.

Before you can go to any country, you’ve got to satisfy our government that the country will accept you. The onus is on the traveller that the country where you are going to – and the transiting countries – will accept you…

Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

Where you are going to, they must know you are coming.

Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

The Home Affairs website has all the details on how to get out… The requirements and the roadmap to where you want to travel…

Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


26 May 2020 9:23 AM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
Travel
Foreign travel
Refilwe Moloto
Bongani Bongo
level 3
Lockdown
level 3 lockdown
international travel
lockdown level 3
travel abroad

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200515-booze-edjpg

Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...

26 May 2020 12:14 PM

Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom-1757255-640jpg

[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher

26 May 2020 11:10 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele meets the Mitchells Plain teacher who's back at work already and preparing for leaners to return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bible mask church religion Christianity covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups

26 May 2020 10:58 AM

Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

26 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lunch break workplace 123rfbusiness 123rf

Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

[LATEST Covid-19 death toll nears 500-mark

26 May 2020 6:00 AM

As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pj-powers-world-in-union-tygerberg-childrens-choirjpg

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

25 May 2020 3:49 PM

They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wedding flowers flower arrangement 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts

25 May 2020 2:51 PM

Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john steenhuisen

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

25 May 2020 1:34 PM

We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus

25 May 2020 1:08 PM

Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Inside the COVID-19 field hospital at CTICC

26 May 2020 11:59 AM

Sars to lose R250bn in projected revenue collection, says Dlamini-Zuma

26 May 2020 11:53 AM

SAMRC drops any further investigation into Glenda Gray

26 May 2020 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA