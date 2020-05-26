All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

South Africans are now allowed to travel internationally for work, study, family reunions, to take up permanent residence or to get medical treatment.

To travel abroad, qualifying South Africans need the following documentation:

A letter from the embassy in the country where they are headed, confirming the reason for their trip.

A copy of their valid South African passport.

A letter from the embassy of the country where they are headed, confirming they will be admitted under current circumstances. If returning by road or connecting via flights, submitted proof must include permission form each transiting country.

The air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure.

If you meet these criteria, contact the Department of Home Affairs by sending an email to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za.

People who travel in groups need only send one email containing the required documentation of each member.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament.

Before you can go to any country, you’ve got to satisfy our government that the country will accept you. The onus is on the traveller that the country where you are going to – and the transiting countries – will accept you… Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

Where you are going to, they must know you are coming. Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

The Home Affairs website has all the details on how to get out… The requirements and the roadmap to where you want to travel… Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament

