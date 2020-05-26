All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply
South Africans are now allowed to travel internationally for work, study, family reunions, to take up permanent residence or to get medical treatment.
To travel abroad, qualifying South Africans need the following documentation:
-
A letter from the embassy in the country where they are headed, confirming the reason for their trip.
-
A copy of their valid South African passport.
-
A letter from the embassy of the country where they are headed, confirming they will be admitted under current circumstances. If returning by road or connecting via flights, submitted proof must include permission form each transiting country.
-
The air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure.
If you meet these criteria, contact the Department of Home Affairs by sending an email to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za.
People who travel in groups need only send one email containing the required documentation of each member.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament.
Before you can go to any country, you’ve got to satisfy our government that the country will accept you. The onus is on the traveller that the country where you are going to – and the transiting countries – will accept you…Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Where you are going to, they must know you are coming.Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
The Home Affairs website has all the details on how to get out… The requirements and the roadmap to where you want to travel…Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson - Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...
Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester KiewitRead More
[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher
Abongile Nzelenzele meets the Mitchells Plain teacher who's back at work already and preparing for leaners to return.Read More
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups
Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert
Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees.Read More
[LATEST Covid-19 death toll nears 500-mark
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union
They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown.Read More
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts
Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts.Read More
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA
We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.Read More
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus
Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.Read More