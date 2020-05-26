'Anyone who requires that smokers carry till slips is out touch with reality'
Last week Friday, Minister Cele said that smokers caught with cigarettes outside their homes will be forced to produce till slips.
The sale of cigarettes is prohibited and will remain prohibited when South Africa moves to level 3 lockdown in June.
RELATED: Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies
Louw says that providing 'proof of purchase' for cigarettes is a ludacris suggestion that can't be applied in South Africa's context of informal traders.
Louw argues that politicians are becoming 'intoxicated' from their lockdown powers.
It's completely bizarre.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
Most people buy their cigarettes from small tuck shops, spazas, informal traders, small stores. They have no cash registers, they don't issue til slips.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
Anyone who requires that [receipts], like the Minister, is out touch with reality and doesn't actually know in which country he is living.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
Even if you do get a slip from a store, it usually doesn't itemise the items on the slip.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
My advice for smokers: carry any old til slip around from before lockdown and wave it at any ridiculous police or army person who asks you for it.Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
What have Bheki Cele's advisors been smoking to tell him that if you have a pre-lockdown receipt, it's somehow healthier to smoke than after?Leon Louw, Executive Director - Free Market Foundation
Listen to the discussion for more:
