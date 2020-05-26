[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher

If I were a parent, I would not send my child to school says local teacher Lizette Booys.

Booys joined CapeTalk's Abongile Nzelenzele to talk about the return to school of grade 7 and grade 12 pupils next week.

Meanwhile thousands of teachers across the Western Cape are due back at work this week to prepare for the resumption of classes on 1 June.

Teachers in some provinces have refused to go back, saying they had not received protective equipment, but that hasn't been the case for educators at the West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain where Booys works.

She spoke toAbongile Nzelenzele to talk about her first day back and admits stepping back into the classroom, she was full of apprehension.

It was very nerve-racking because I didn't know what to expect when I walked in. Lizette Booys, Teacher - West End Primary School

But unlike some schools in the country, Booys says West End Primary is ready for business:

It was very organised, they were very well prepared. Lizette Booys, Teacher - West End Primary School

But despite being organised, Booys says things are very different compared to pre-lockdown.

She describes the first staff meeting back at work:

It was in the hall and all the chairs and tables were separated by one metre. It was quite cold and a little bit awkward but we have to do what we have to do. Lizette Booys, Teacher - West End Primary School

And how does Booys feel about the 1 June? Is the school ready? Are the teachers ready? Are the learners ready?

We are ready, we are mentally ready and doing the best that we can...at our school we have everything in place, but when you think of the learners, they're just kids. Will they be able to keep the masks on all day? Lizette Booys, Teacher - West End Primary School

I think a lot of parents won't be sending their kids to school...I kind of hope that. Lizette Booys, Teacher - West End Primary School

Click below to hear the full interview: