Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative
The SA Drug Policy Initiative is an NGO that advocates for humane and rational drug laws to reduce drug-related harms.
The initiative's Dr Keith Scott says the harmful effects of the lockdown prohibitions highlight why there is a need to fully decriminalise cannabis.
There are problems going on in the background [of governement] that are irrational.Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative
If you ban the trade of something people really want, instead of abolishing that trade, you simply drive it underground.Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative
Apportioning blame to the people who want to use the drug of their choice is absolutely incorrect. The bad people are the people who make these laws.Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative
We don't take into account the harmful effects that the law is actually going to cause; that's exactly what's happened with these lockdown regulations on alcohol and tobacco.Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative
Listen to Dr Keith Scott in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
