Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative

Today at 13:20
When will airlines be able to fly again
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:10
Psychologist creates free e-book to help kids understand Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Newman
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 15:10
Alcohol Sales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Radio Reading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
The regulation of complementary medicines goes to court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tendai Mafuma - Legal Researcher at Section27
Today at 16:33
What's trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
CTICC Field Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Analysing media coverage of COVID-19 in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
Rush to open schools futile, school year can't be saved says Naptosa The executive director of teachers' union Naptosa Basil Manuel says most schools are not ready for learners to return on 1 June... 26 May 2020 1:02 PM
Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says... Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit 26 May 2020 12:14 PM
'Anyone who requires that smokers carry till slips is out touch with reality' Free Market Foundation (FMF) CEO Leon Louw has slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for his comments on the policing of cigarettes. 26 May 2020 11:20 AM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Business
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Opinion

Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative

26 May 2020 12:35 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Tobacco
cannabis
booze ban
SA Drug Policy Initiative
lockdown ban
The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal effects.

The SA Drug Policy Initiative is an NGO that advocates for humane and rational drug laws to reduce drug-related harms.

The initiative's Dr Keith Scott says the harmful effects of the lockdown prohibitions highlight why there is a need to fully decriminalise cannabis.

RELATED: Banning substances is lazy and ineffective, says criminologist

There are problems going on in the background [of governement] that are irrational.

Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative

If you ban the trade of something people really want, instead of abolishing that trade, you simply drive it underground.

Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative

Apportioning blame to the people who want to use the drug of their choice is absolutely incorrect. The bad people are the people who make these laws.

Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative

We don't take into account the harmful effects that the law is actually going to cause; that's exactly what's happened with these lockdown regulations on alcohol and tobacco.

Dr Keith Scott, Co-founder - SA Drug Policy Initiative

Listen to Dr Keith Scott in conversation with Lester Kiewit:


