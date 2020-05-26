Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...

26 May 2020 12:14 PM
by
Tags:
Smoking
Alcohol
Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit
Tobacco Ban
illegal sales
Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit

So you hear on the neighbourhood Facebook group that 'someone' in the area is selling illicit ciggies and bottles of booze (at astronomical prices, of course).

Since you've been smoking rooibos and drinking 0% non-alcoholic booze for the last three weeks since your own stash of the good stuff ran out, before you know it you're heading out in the dead of night to get your hands on the contraband.

But once having handed over a small fortune for a pack of 20 and a bottle of something to help make lockdown bearable, you discover you've been ripped off.

Inside the cigarette packet is nothing but sawdust and the bottle of gin you've been craving is just tap water.

Now you shouldn't have been buying this stuff in the first place, but do you have any legal redress?

Lester Kiewit posed the question to lawyer William Booth:

If you have, knowing you're committing a crime, received a product you are not entitled to receive, then technically you may be party to the whole offence.

William Booth, Lawyer

Booth says your best bet is to play 'open cards' with the police:

Say 'look, this is what's happened'. Particularly if someone's sold you water or a particular product that doesn't contain what they've said it contains because that is actually fraud, which is a far more serious offence.

William Booth, Lawyer

My recommendation is that the person go to the police and say I want to lay a criminal charge against this person for misrepresenting that it was alcohol when it turned out to be water or whatever...

William Booth, Lawyer

The police must take the statement and then refer it to the prosecutor.

William Booth, Lawyer

Listen to the full conversation below:


