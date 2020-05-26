Streaming issues? Report here
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen.

In 2019, the United States government restricted Google from trading freely with Huawei.

Huawei’s phones still run Google’s Android operating system, but new devices are losing out on much of the Google ecosystem, most notably the Play Store.

The Chinese firm – the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, after Samsung – is scrambling to make up for its reliance on Google, a company we all take for granted.

Refilwe Moloto asked Jan Vermeulen (editor-at-large at MyBroadband) if it’s still worth buying a Huawei.

Google is not allowed to do business with Huawei… For new devices, Huawei had to make another plan… it built Huawei Mobile Services as a workaround… it still runs Android, and a lot of the normal apps still work. But not all of them… You can get things like Facebook, Snapchat and so on… How secure is it? … it seems to do a fair job [security]…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

WhatsApp is not in the Huawei app store… It’s not that the stuff doesn’t run, but you may have to jump through a few extra hoops…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Deeply integrated Google services like Gmail and YouTube do not work on Huawei at all… you can install Google Chrome and then visit the YouTube website… you can add your Gmail account to the built-in email app that comes on the Huawei device.

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

When you’re in China, you can’t use Google. You can’t use Twitter. You can’t use Instagram or Facebook…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Donald Trump did not get out of this what he wanted… US companies have spoken out strongly against this…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Old Huawei devices may not be allowed to continue to use Google services…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

If you rely on deeply integrated Google services (e.g. Google Drive), look carefully before buying a Huawei… you can get one if you can work around the limitations…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

