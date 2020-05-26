Digital strategies key for retail to survive a shifting consumer landscape

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: How Covid-19 will affect student housing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

Digital strategies key for retail to survive a shifting consumer landscape

26 May 2020 2:26 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored
BCX
As businesses begin to recover from the initial shock of an after-corona world, we need to look to recovery as soon as possible.

OPINION from Jan Bouwer, Managing Executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX.

The world is in unchartered territory and as many businesses face the harsh reality of lockdown, we are beginning to accept that jobs will be lost, orders will be cancelled, and many doors will not be reopened. The retail sector has been on the front lines of COVID -19 as hospitality services grind to a halt and demand for non-essential goods such as electronics and luxury apparel plummet.

We do know that the impact will vary, for example while restaurants have closed their doors, supermarkets and pharmacies are recording unprecedented sales as demand for pantry items and disease prevention materials have skyrocketed. However, as with most things, the uncertainty of how long this wave of panic buying will go on, remains.

As many businesses begin to recover from the initial shock of an after-corona world, we need to look to recovery as soon as possible. We need to predict how competitive positions and customer relationships will be fundamentally changed. In many markets, retailers are looking to online sales as a lifeline as the sudden shift to digital takes hold.

Multichannel retailers with both a physical and an already established online presence may be at a disadvantage as they face heavy rental costs and must support an inert workforce. For digital natives - companies that have built their business from the ground up using only digital channels - there is an opportunity to pivot and adapt rapidly.

Larger retailers are going to need to re-look at their digital strategies as it becomes clear that digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword, but a fundamental path for business survival. And this is not only applicable to retailers, logistic and courier partners will also need to change the way they do things to meet shifting demand. To survive, they will need to streamline data and act on feedback loops to maintain efficiencies in a time when it is needed most. Never before has the case for a digital twin been stronger. Retailers need to look at their customer base and understand their requirements and expectations when it comes to on-line ordering and delivery or collection. In South Africa it is even more important to get this right taking into account our digitally divided societies.

If one thing is clear it is that survival is going to call for a reinvention of product, a deeper understanding of your audience, a keener focus on waste reduction and a commitment to making things that last. Just as luxury brands have switched to making masks and hand sanitisers, businesses need to play to their strengths to deliver to new market needs.

There is no question that this will be a test of resilience for those who take the right steps to ensure they can still maintain trust and confidence when the wave is over but how can businesses go about doing this? Reassuring your customers has never been as important and it’s critical that you let your customers know where you stand and get ready to pivot, reinvent and bounce back.

Businesses such as bookstores or online fashion labels need to get their online and digital marketing strategies up to scratch to ready themselves for a digital first future. Larger businesses need to be thinking of medium-term planning for eventual recovery, looking to apply digital models to optimise supply chains and logistics. For these businesses, strong leadership may be the defining factor to survival. We will need leaders who can embrace the change, infuse positivity in some way and accelerate digital strategies to survive.

Cover photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash


This article first appeared on 702 : Digital strategies key for retail to survive a shifting consumer landscape


26 May 2020 2:26 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored
BCX

Recommended

Trending

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to give update tonight on resumption of religious gatherings

26 May 2020 5:31 PM

Zuma threatens to report top KZN judge to JSC over NPA talks on corruption trial

26 May 2020 5:28 PM

Steenhuisen: Reopening of economy about six weeks too late

26 May 2020 5:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA