Rush to open schools futile, school year can't be saved says Naptosa

Teachers' union Naptosa says the 'rush' to reopen schools will not be enough to save the school year.

Learners from grades 7 and 12 are due back in the classroom from next Monday, but it's a decision that has been widely criticised by teaching unions who says schools are simply not ready.

Last week the results were released of a survey by teaching unions speaking to nearly 10 000 school principals, revealing the unreadiness of most schools to open up again at the start of next month.

Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to reopen schools next week:

There's been a dashed rush and I don't know what is chasing the minister to have made these announcements because 7 out of the 9 provinces are not even 50% ready. Basil Manuel, Executive director - NAPTOSA

If it is about saving the academic year then we are fooling ourselves. The academic year can't be saved...what we've got to do is save learning. Basil Manuel, Executive director - NAPTOSA

Manuel says the current approach is inflexible and does not allow for prioritizing.

We designed the curriculum, we designed assessments etc, and we certainly can decide what is important and what is less important. Basil Manuel, Executive director - NAPTOSA

[We must ask] What is extension work and what is necessary? In the primary schools, if we teach the languages and mathematics as the only thing for the year...we would have done more than we would do in an average year. Basil Manuel, Executive director - NAPTOSA

RELATED: [LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher

Listen to the full interview by clicking below: