Parly committee conducts oversight visit to assess WC's Covid-19 readiness

The Parliamentary committee has looked at the state of quarantine sites and the readiness of public hospitals to deal with the Covid-19.

Committee members have visited the Tygerberg Hospital, the National Health Laboratory Service and the temporary field hospital site at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

#COVID19 #CTICC Western Cape government is finalising plans for the new field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. KP pic.twitter.com/se5paAG6hj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2020

Committee member Dr. Kenny Jacobs says temporary health facilities need start operating to reduce the burden currently placed on Tygerberg Hospital.

He says the Western Cape needs to finalise the temporary hospital facilities as well as testing and triage centres that still aren't up and running.

Dr. Jacobs has commended staff at Tygerberg Hospital for working to increase the bed space to tread Covid-19 patients.

The MP believes that the Western Cape will see a huge surge of infections when the lockdown moves to level 3.

As far as the operations of the hospital are concerned, in terms of the readiness for the Covid-19 surge, it seems like it's an ongoing process. They [Tygerberg Hospital] are constantly working and improving. Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

We are very happy. We think they are doing a good job. We will interact further with them. Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

The great difficulty that we are having is the shortage of nursing staff. Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

With facilities within the suburbs and with communities not yet ready, it's putting a big challenge on Tygerberg Hospital at the moment. Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: