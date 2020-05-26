Parly committee conducts oversight visit to assess WC's Covid-19 readiness

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: How Covid-19 will affect student housing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Parly committee conducts oversight visit to assess WC's Covid-19 readiness

26 May 2020 1:50 PM
by
Tags:
Cticc
Tygerberg Hospital
COVID-19
Western Cape Covid-19
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health says the province needs to move swiftly to prepare all of its field hospitals and temporary sites.

The Parliamentary committee has looked at the state of quarantine sites and the readiness of public hospitals to deal with the Covid-19.

Committee members have visited the Tygerberg Hospital, the National Health Laboratory Service and the temporary field hospital site at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Committee member Dr. Kenny Jacobs says temporary health facilities need start operating to reduce the burden currently placed on Tygerberg Hospital.

He says the Western Cape needs to finalise the temporary hospital facilities as well as testing and triage centres that still aren't up and running.

Dr. Jacobs has commended staff at Tygerberg Hospital for working to increase the bed space to tread Covid-19 patients.

The MP believes that the Western Cape will see a huge surge of infections when the lockdown moves to level 3.

As far as the operations of the hospital are concerned, in terms of the readiness for the Covid-19 surge, it seems like it's an ongoing process. They [Tygerberg Hospital] are constantly working and improving.

Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

We are very happy. We think they are doing a good job. We will interact further with them.

Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

The great difficulty that we are having is the shortage of nursing staff.

Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

With facilities within the suburbs and with communities not yet ready, it's putting a big challenge on Tygerberg Hospital at the moment.

Dr Kenny Jacobs, Member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


26 May 2020 1:50 PM
by
Tags:
Cticc
Tygerberg Hospital
COVID-19
Western Cape Covid-19
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health

Recommended

More from Local

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River

26 May 2020 5:17 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-drunk-bottles-boozejpg

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

26 May 2020 4:43 PM

Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

voyos-cafe-coffee-bags1png

Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals

26 May 2020 3:41 PM

The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

26 May 2020 3:23 PM

"A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence," says Clement Manyathela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkun-1png

Dis-Chem Foundation's R450k donation to Afrika Tikkun will see thousands fed

26 May 2020 3:07 PM

The Foundation surprised Afrika Tikkun's Alef Meulenberg by donating R150,000 a month for the next 3 months for food parcels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Struggling to pay maintenance due to Covid-19 ? Still pay SOMETHING says lawyer

26 May 2020 1:47 PM

Lawyer Shando Theron has advice for parents who're struggling to keep up with their maintenance obligations due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

schooljpg

Rush to open schools futile, school year can't be saved says Naptosa

26 May 2020 1:02 PM

The executive director of teachers' union Naptosa Basil Manuel says most schools are not ready for learners to return on 1 June...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200515-booze-edjpg

Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...

26 May 2020 12:14 PM

Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1jpg

'Anyone who requires that smokers carry till slips is out touch with reality'

26 May 2020 11:20 AM

Free Market Foundation (FMF) CEO Leon Louw has slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for his comments on the policing of cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom-1757255-640jpg

[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher

26 May 2020 11:10 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele meets the Mitchells Plain teacher who's back at work already and preparing for leaners to return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to give update on resumption of religious gatherings tonight

26 May 2020 5:31 PM

Zuma threatens to report top KZN judge to JSC over NPA talks on corruption trial

26 May 2020 5:28 PM

Steenhuisen: Reopening of economy about six weeks too late

26 May 2020 5:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA