It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes

Takeaway restaurant Cozy Corner in Wynberg has been going strong since 1973.

The eatery is famed for its grills, curries, salomies and, of course, Gatsbys.

Cozy Corner use to draw customers from around Cape Town until the lockdown nearly killed it.

its owner Yousri Hartley about his clever plan to keep it going and to provide an income to his staff, which are now sitting without work.

People can WhatsApp or phone their order… some of my staff members, who are unemployed now, are doing deliveries… it [R20] is a delivery fee… it goes solely to the driver. Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

You cannot come inside to place and collect and order… Your car, I cannot argue and say that’s not your address! Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Some people stay outside the area where we deliver…. They’re very clever and park down the road… and put our address as the place to deliver… shrewd! Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Mr D can’t handle our volume of orders… to create more employment, we do our own deliveries… Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

We screen our guys every day… there’s hand sanitiser… it’s your call… Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner