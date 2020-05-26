It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: How Covid-19 will affect student housing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes

26 May 2020 1:26 PM
by
Tags:
Wynberg
food delivery
mr d
Lester Kiewit
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
takeaways
Cozy Corner
Yousri Hartley
delivery fee
"You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!"

Takeaway restaurant Cozy Corner in Wynberg has been going strong since 1973.

The eatery is famed for its grills, curries, salomies and, of course, Gatsbys.

Cozy Corner use to draw customers from around Cape Town until the lockdown nearly killed it.

Lester Kiewit (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed its owner Yousri Hartley about his clever plan to keep it going and to provide an income to his staff, which are now sitting without work.

People can WhatsApp or phone their order… some of my staff members, who are unemployed now, are doing deliveries… it [R20] is a delivery fee… it goes solely to the driver.

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

You cannot come inside to place and collect and order… Your car, I cannot argue and say that’s not your address!

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Some people stay outside the area where we deliver…. They’re very clever and park down the road… and put our address as the place to deliver… shrewd!

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Listen to the interview in the audio below (or scroll down for more quotes from it).

Mr D can’t handle our volume of orders… to create more employment, we do our own deliveries…

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

We screen our guys every day… there’s hand sanitiser… it’s your call…

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Other families and businesses are dependent on us… We have a bigger company assisting us again…

Yousri Hartley, owner - Cozy Corner

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


26 May 2020 1:26 PM
by
Tags:
Wynberg
food delivery
mr d
Lester Kiewit
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
takeaways
Cozy Corner
Yousri Hartley
delivery fee

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River

26 May 2020 5:17 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-drunk-bottles-boozejpg

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

26 May 2020 4:43 PM

Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Struggling to pay maintenance due to Covid-19 ? Still pay SOMETHING says lawyer

26 May 2020 1:47 PM

Lawyer Shando Theron has advice for parents who're struggling to keep up with their maintenance obligations due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

schooljpg

Rush to open schools futile, school year can't be saved says Naptosa

26 May 2020 1:02 PM

The executive director of teachers' union Naptosa Basil Manuel says most schools are not ready for learners to return on 1 June...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200515-booze-edjpg

Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...

26 May 2020 12:14 PM

Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom-1757255-640jpg

[LISTEN] If I were a parent, I wouldn't send my kid back to school says teacher

26 May 2020 11:10 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele meets the Mitchells Plain teacher who's back at work already and preparing for leaners to return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bible mask church religion Christianity covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups

26 May 2020 10:58 AM

Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

26 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

26 May 2020 9:23 AM

South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lunch break workplace 123rfbusiness 123rf

Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to give update on resumption of religious gatherings tonight

26 May 2020 5:31 PM

Zuma threatens to report top KZN judge to JSC over NPA talks on corruption trial

26 May 2020 5:28 PM

Steenhuisen: Reopening of economy about six weeks too late

26 May 2020 5:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA