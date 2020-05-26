CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy

Drive-ins are making a comeback around the world.

The Mother City Drive-In will host movie screenings, comedy nights, and music shows, allowing patrons to enjoy the entertainment from the safety of their cars.

A group of local event organisers has collaborated to create the drive-in experience which was announced last week.

Lyle Masters, the co-founder of Mother City Drive-In, says the aim is to create a safe environment in which to support artists and the creative industry.

Mother City Drive-In is currently in talks with City of Cape Town to establish protocols for how their events will operate, Masters says.

He says the drive-in experience will launch at a set venue space before spreading to other areas across the Cape.

Mother City Drive-In will be dropping more details on Webtickets soon, Masters hints.

This is a very safe way of getting some sort of normality to the people of South Africa. Lyle Masters, Co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

Our drive-in concept is not just about movies, it's also about helping musicians and comedians to get on stage and start earning again. Lyle Masters, Co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

