CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy
Drive-ins are making a comeback around the world.
The Mother City Drive-In will host movie screenings, comedy nights, and music shows, allowing patrons to enjoy the entertainment from the safety of their cars.
A group of local event organisers has collaborated to create the drive-in experience which was announced last week.
Lyle Masters, the co-founder of Mother City Drive-In, says the aim is to create a safe environment in which to support artists and the creative industry.
Mother City Drive-In is currently in talks with City of Cape Town to establish protocols for how their events will operate, Masters says.
He says the drive-in experience will launch at a set venue space before spreading to other areas across the Cape.
Mother City Drive-In will be dropping more details on Webtickets soon, Masters hints.
This is a very safe way of getting some sort of normality to the people of South Africa.Lyle Masters, Co-founder - Mother City Drive-In
Our drive-in concept is not just about movies, it's also about helping musicians and comedians to get on stage and start earning again.Lyle Masters, Co-founder - Mother City Drive-In
Listen for more on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
