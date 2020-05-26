Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?
The state isn’t ready yet to start former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, if a leaked confidential letter from the NPA’s lead prosecutor is to be believed.
It seems that the NPA wants to amend the original indictment to include new corruption charges.
Clement Manyathela was unable to speak to Eric Mabuza (Zuma’s lawyer) as he was busy in court - watch this space.
Manyathela did, however, provide as much information as he has right now – scroll down to listen to the audio.
A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence… it’s going to bring about delays… they [Zuma’s legal team] argue that they were not consulted… they are registering their concerns…Clement Manyathela, presenter - The Midday Report
For more detail, read: Zuma set for showdown with arms deal prosecutors as NPA eyes more charges - IOL
Listen to Manyathela in the audio below.
