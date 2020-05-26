Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

The state isn’t ready yet to start former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, if a leaked confidential letter from the NPA’s lead prosecutor is to be believed.

It seems that the NPA wants to amend the original indictment to include new corruption charges.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Clement Manyathela was unable to speak to Eric Mabuza (Zuma’s lawyer) as he was busy in court - watch this space.

Manyathela did, however, provide as much information as he has right now – scroll down to listen to the audio.

A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence… it’s going to bring about delays… they [Zuma’s legal team] argue that they were not consulted… they are registering their concerns… Clement Manyathela, presenter - The Midday Report

For more detail, read: Zuma set for showdown with arms deal prosecutors as NPA eyes more charges - IOL

