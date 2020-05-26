Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Vuyo's Cafe brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Vuyo Hoboshe, owner of Vuyo’s Cafe about the challenges faced in lockdown.
Cape Town born and raised, Homboshe use to work at Knead Restaurant in Wembley Square but always had a dream of opening his own coffee shop.
Then, with the help of his friend Lunga, he bought the equipment and began selling coffee at local food markets.
One Sunday, while working at a market, he shared his dream with a doctor who used to work at the Red Cross Children's Hospital.
She said doctors like her used to have to walk from the hospital across the road...and it would be better for them to have a coffee shop inside the hospital.Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo’s Cafe
And so he did.
Later, they had the opportunity to start another branch at the Somerset Hospital in Green Point which his partner Lunga then ran.
Luckily I have been operating through lockdown as they made us essential services as doctors could not go outside to buy all their needs.Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo’s Cafe
