Today at 20:10
News focus: How Covid-19 will affect student housing
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Overcoming loneliness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kate Solomons - internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals

26 May 2020 3:41 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Vuyo's Cafe
The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Vuyo's Cafe brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Vuyo Hoboshe, owner of Vuyo's Cafe about the challenges faced in lockdown.

Cape Town born and raised, Homboshe use to work at Knead Restaurant in Wembley Square but always had a dream of opening his own coffee shop.

Then, with the help of his friend Lunga, he bought the equipment and began selling coffee at local food markets.

One Sunday, while working at a market, he shared his dream with a doctor who used to work at the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

She said doctors like her used to have to walk from the hospital across the road...and it would be better for them to have a coffee shop inside the hospital.

Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo's Cafe

Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo’s Cafe

And so he did.

Later, they had the opportunity to start another branch at the Somerset Hospital in Green Point which his partner Lunga then ran.

Luckily I have been operating through lockdown as they made us essential services as doctors could not go outside to buy all their needs.

Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo's Cafe

Vuyo Hoboshe, Owner - Vuyo’s Cafe

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


