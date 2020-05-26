'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum
The National Liquor Forum is appealing to government to allow taverns with on-consumption licenses to trade as off-consumption under level 3 of lockdown.
Last week, during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol would be lifted under level 3 under strict conditions which would include at-home consumption only.
But the NLF says the conditions means thousands of taverns will be excluded:
It means that township-based taverns which have got 'on consumption' license will therefore not be able to sell alcohol.Winston Hector, President -National Liquor Forum
We have made a special plea to government to assist our members to also start making a living.Winston Hector, President -National Liquor Forum
Our concern is that if they only allow retailers to open up...there will only be limited sales points...Winston Hector, President -National Liquor Forum
It has been a tough few weeks for taverns which were forced to close at the start of lockdown in March as part of government's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
