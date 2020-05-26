The reality of Covid-19 hasn't filtered through to Elsies River, says activist

Community activists Imraan Mukaddam says life in Elsies River remains busy, despite the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Mukaddam says many residents living in impoverished areas such as Leonsdale and Clarke's Estate are not informed about the virus and its impact.

He says most poor people living in Elsies River are more concerned about their day-to-day survival than they are about Covid-19.

The reality of Covid-19 hasn't filtered through to the ground, especially in certain areas of our community; the more impoverished areas of Leonsdale and Clarke's Estate. Imraan Mukaddam, Community activist - Elsies River

It would be difficult to know that there is a lockdown happening on a normal day because of the amount of activity that is happening. Imraan Mukaddam, Community activist - Elsies River

A lot of people are uneducated and uncommitted to the process of preserving lives and understanding the seriousness of the situation. Imraan Mukaddam, Community activist - Elsies River

