Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions

26 May 2020 8:29 PM
by
Tags:
Milky Way
Famous Brands
Wimpy
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Lockdown
COVID-19
delivery only
Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown.

It's hard enough running a franchise network across 24 brands when people can actually go there - never mind when they're shut down.

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have been coping during lockdown and how the different markets across different geographies reacted to lockdown.

They all followed a very similar formula, probably executed differently - the one that stands out is Botswana who acted a bit later than South Africa and where certainly it's been relatively safe to do business and easy to do business.

Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

It's profound - it may well be fundamentally changing forever but the encouraging thing just in the last few days seeing what is happening in some international markets is that people revert back to what they understood quite quickly.

Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

Obviously with social distancing it's not easy to operate but certainly people have been getting in the streets and trying to get a table in some of the markets that we've seen. We've actually opened some stores in Dubai this weekend and we've seen within the social distancing framework some interesting support.

Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

I think the brand will survive - maybe the size of the network is going to have to change - maybe some will get configured from one to the other...it goes without saying that the market is going to contract.

Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

A hibernation approach at the moment is probably the best approach - opening too quickly is going to land us up in challenges.

Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
Famous Brands. Picture: Supplied

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions


26 May 2020 8:29 PM
by
Tags:
Milky Way
Famous Brands
Wimpy
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Lockdown
COVID-19
delivery only

Recommended

More from Business

ucook-risottojpg

Ucook launches food fund

26 May 2020 7:32 PM

UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spaza Shop.jpg

Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data

26 May 2020 6:56 PM

Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

voyos-cafe-coffee-bags1png

Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals

26 May 2020 3:41 PM

The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gatsby-cosy-cornerjpg

It’s clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes

26 May 2020 1:26 PM

"You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that’s not your address!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

26 May 2020 11:57 AM

Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

general-elections-London-UK-Flag-St Paul's cathedral-123rf

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

26 May 2020 9:23 AM

South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lunch break workplace 123rfbusiness 123rf

Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6png

Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery

25 May 2020 8:12 PM

Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150112blood.jpg

The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma

25 May 2020 7:28 PM

The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiger-brands-logopng

Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts

25 May 2020 6:51 PM

More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

26 May 2020 8:49 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA