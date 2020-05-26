Ucook launches food fund

South African meal kit delivery service UCook has launched its new Food Fund in partnership with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative (PEDI) and Ladles of Love.

UCook CEO David Torr is on the line to The Money Show.

I guess UCook has always looked to have a positive impact on the food system and I guess we previously did that that through our sourcing mediums and supporting the small subsistence farming community - bringing the farm-to-the table dynamic to people's houses. David Torr, CEO - UCook

Over the time of the Covid-19 crisis - businesses really being affected, stock markets imploding - fundamentally people have been affected on a physiological level... as to being able to feed yourself and being able to clothe yourself as to what will inevitably be a cold winter - so we thought of trying to address the problem. David Torr, CEO - UCook

We've managed to rise now close to 800-thousand rand over the last four weeks. David Torr, CEO - UCook

