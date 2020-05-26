Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020

26 May 2020 6:41 PM
by
GDP
Lockdown
COVID-19
South African economy to contract
GDP contract
GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020

Absa has sharply reduced its growth forecasts for South Africa.

The bank cut its full-year GDP growth forecast to 9,7 per cent this year.

I think the point is even if lockdown is relaxed and even if the relaxation looks a bit more aggressive than we thought weeks ago, the point is that during this period many firms were pushed against the wall, a number of them won't re-open, a number of workers laid off - and of course lots of consumer behaviour will be permanently changed and some industries will be permanently impaired.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

For example if you think of the tourism industry - it accounted for three per cent of GDP- it's very difficult to see much if any of that coming back soon.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

But what exactly does a contraction of 9,7 per cent in the real world mean? Apart from translating to job losses and a more deeply fractured society than we already do have?

We have tremendous pressure of course on firms, both moral and political, not to lay off workers - if we think of the response of a big firm they may keep their own workers on the payroll ...but you mentioned the informal sector where we have two point nine million South Africans eking out a living, many of them relying on trickle-down incomes from above and if those incomes are shrunk there will be less trickle-down employment into the informal sector as well.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

And of course industries like hotels and catering - any interest where you're going to have mass movement and mass aggregation of people is going to be challenged to operate safely for a long period of time.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group
Economic growth (ImageCreator - http://www.imagecreator.co.uk/)

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020


