Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy... Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen. 26 May 2020 11:57 AM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital

26 May 2020 6:32 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
field hospitals
CTICC hospital
Covid-19 hospital
The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the CTICC hospital site should be finished and handed over to health authorities next week.

Winde says teams are hard at work to meet the deadline for the completion of the facility by Friday 5 June.

On Tuesday, the premier led a visit to the emergency field hospital where hundreds of beds have been neatly lined up.

Premier Winde says the CTICC hospital will have 862 beds for recovering Covid-19 patients who are transferred from other public hospitals.

They will be patients who will be decanted from our hospitals who still need care, but not necessarily needing an ICU bed.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape government has also collaborated with Doctors Without Borders to create a field hospital in Khayelitsha.

This facility has been constructed to increase the capacity of Khayelitsha District Hospital and will be completed this Friday.

Another field hospital is being built in a warehouse along the R300. The premier says it is still some weeks away.

At the same time, authorities are tranforming an existing health facility in the Cape Winelands into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Africa Melane:


More from Local

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River

26 May 2020 5:17 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More

alcohol-drunk-bottles-boozejpg

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

26 May 2020 4:43 PM

Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown.

Read More

voyos-cafe-coffee-bags1png

Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals

26 May 2020 3:41 PM

The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown.

Read More

Jacob Zuma

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

26 May 2020 3:23 PM

"A number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence," says Clement Manyathela.

Read More

afrika-tikkun-1png

Dis-Chem Foundation's R450k donation to Afrika Tikkun will see thousands fed

26 May 2020 3:07 PM

The Foundation surprised Afrika Tikkun's Alef Meulenberg by donating R150,000 a month for the next 3 months for food parcels.

Read More

CTICC

Parly committee conducts oversight visit to assess WC's Covid-19 readiness

26 May 2020 1:50 PM

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health says the province needs to move swiftly to prepare all of its field hospitals and temporary sites.

Read More

Divorce

Struggling to pay maintenance due to Covid-19 ? Still pay SOMETHING says lawyer

26 May 2020 1:47 PM

Lawyer Shando Theron has advice for parents who're struggling to keep up with their maintenance obligations due to Covid-19.

Read More

schooljpg

Rush to open schools futile, school year can't be saved says Naptosa

26 May 2020 1:02 PM

The executive director of teachers' union Naptosa Basil Manuel says most schools are not ready for learners to return on 1 June...

Read More

200515-booze-edjpg

Ripped off while illegally buying booze and smokes? Here's what the law says...

26 May 2020 12:14 PM

Is the law on your side when you're ripped off buying items you shouldn't have been buying in the first place asks Lester Kiewit

Read More

cigarette-1jpg

'Anyone who requires that smokers carry till slips is out touch with reality'

26 May 2020 11:20 AM

Free Market Foundation (FMF) CEO Leon Louw has slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for his comments on the policing of cigarettes.

Read More

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

26 May 2020 8:49 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

