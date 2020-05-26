[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the CTICC hospital site should be finished and handed over to health authorities next week.
Winde says teams are hard at work to meet the deadline for the completion of the facility by Friday 5 June.
On Tuesday, the premier led a visit to the emergency field hospital where hundreds of beds have been neatly lined up.
CTICC Temporary Hospital Visit📢— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 26, 2020
I’ve come to personally see the progress of the CTICC temporary hospital that will have 862 beds for COVID-19 patients 🏥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oKmuqA3OWF
#COVID19 #CTICC This is one of 4 wards at the CTICC, here’s about 350 beds. In total there will be 850 beds set up at the centre. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/CQcIi0UTHK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2020
CTICC temporary hospital visit 📢⬇️🏥 What we’re seeing at the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients ⬇️ @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth pic.twitter.com/WxSJ6fQRI2— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 26, 2020
Premier Winde says the CTICC hospital will have 862 beds for recovering Covid-19 patients who are transferred from other public hospitals.
They will be patients who will be decanted from our hospitals who still need care, but not necessarily needing an ICU bed.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The Western Cape government has also collaborated with Doctors Without Borders to create a field hospital in Khayelitsha.
This facility has been constructed to increase the capacity of Khayelitsha District Hospital and will be completed this Friday.
Another field hospital is being built in a warehouse along the R300. The premier says it is still some weeks away.
At the same time, authorities are tranforming an existing health facility in the Cape Winelands into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Africa Melane:
