Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Jens Herf
Today at 15:10
Why churches open but not cinemas or theatres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukhona Mnguni
Today at 15:20
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Spotlight on Mitchell's Plain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warda Cay
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:05
City of Cape Town revised 2020/2021 budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments. 27 May 2020 1:23 PM
One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One. 27 May 2020 1:15 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law. 27 May 2020 1:50 PM
One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One. 27 May 2020 1:15 PM
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars) We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 27 May 2020 1:04 PM
View all Business
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3

27 May 2020 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Religion
Mosques
Synegogue
churches
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
level3
Religious services
Temple
Worshippers
It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced that religious gatherings in limited numbers could go ahead under lockdown three regulations.

This after the country's worshippers were discouraged from attending services when lockdown began not long before Easter, celebrated by Christians and the Jewish Passover. Eid was also affected as services at mosques were prohibited.

This latest move has been welcomed by Berry Behr, chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, but has been slammed by Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA.

Father Pollit says this shift has been made very quickly.

I question the sudden rushed move because evidence of cluster spreads in other parts of the world suggests that even in places of worship where strict social distancing rules were upheld, there were cases of infections.

Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA

The more people are together in an enclosed space, the more the infection spreads, he adds.

It seems to me the government is sending mixed messages and then it creates another inequality as well...who gets to attend and who doesn't, and who decides that?

Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA

Are the police going to monitor churches, he asks?

If there are 52 people are the police going to go in, and as we have seen them doing in the past weeks, act in a way that is going to bring harm to people as they break up these crowds?

Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA

He agrees with the South African Council of Churches has commented that the online digital services were excluding the poor who did not have internet access.

And this is the real dilemma you are in, there are many excluded from digital access, but these are the same people that are often vulnerable. So they are excluded, but now we bring them into a space where there is another vulnerability.

Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA

He adds that churches, especially in rural areas, do not have enormous amounts of money, and putting directed safety measures in place will be a challenge.

Berry Behr, the chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, says many of the churches have received the news with some caution.

Some of them have turned to their governing committees and said please help us find a prayerful way forward.

Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

She says some churches have said they will hold three services on a Sunday and they will be one and a half hours apart and others say it will be by invitation only taking the first fifty worshippers.

Not all churches have the space to allow the required physical distancing between 50 people so the churches are really going to be careful and mindful of how they proceed.

Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

She hopes government will assist churches in putting these safety measures in place.

Churches are going to have to be very responsible.

Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

It is going to be very challenging for religious services to find a new way forward, she says.

People in worship situations are not conditioned to social distance, she says.

But what we have learned - those of us privileged enough to have been able to gather on Zoom and other internet platforms - we have learned that our connection without the physical presence is very, very strong. And that has been an amazing and beautiful learning.

Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

And that has been an amazing and beautiful learning, an evolution in how we work together energetically. Because energetically, of course, we don't have to all be in one place.

Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

Pollitt doubts government will be able to provide places of worship with the necessary PPE and sanitisers as it is already under pressure to do so in schools and other areas.

Let's proceed with caution...there are alternative ways religious groups can connect with one another. and even if they cannot go online...they can pray.

Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA

Listen to the interviews below:


27 May 2020 8:41 AM
by
Tags:
Religion
Mosques
Synegogue
churches
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica
level3
Religious services
Temple
Worshippers

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Housing.jpg

Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief

27 May 2020 1:50 PM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-firepit-compnay-facebook-png

One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home

27 May 2020 1:15 PM

The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless unemployed poverty

South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars)

27 May 2020 1:04 PM

We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

27 May 2020 12:49 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost

27 May 2020 12:43 PM

Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140512generic.jpg

[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance

27 May 2020 11:25 AM

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

27 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Receipts expenses till slips tax 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Pay less tax when working from home

27 May 2020 9:19 AM

Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-drunk-bottles-boozejpg

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

26 May 2020 4:43 PM

Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars)

Business Opinion

Pay less tax when working from home

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAMRC: Apology to Health Dept has nothing to do with Gray’s comments

27 May 2020 1:53 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater confirms 7 COVID-19 cases at operations - Makhura

27 May 2020 1:49 PM

4 teachers at separate schools in WC test positive for COVID-19

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA