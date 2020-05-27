[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that the whole country will move to Level 3 of lockdown on the 1st of June. This means that airlines may resume operations. Sort of. Whether they will, remains to be seen.
The aviation industry is eagerly awaiting details on just how they are to return to the skies.
But, quite frankly, it might not be worth it.
Aviation requires scale to make business sense. The president indicated that domestic air travel will be for business purposes only. Planes don’t just get pushed out of a hangar and take off; airlines need time and resources to prepare compliance with existing mechanical and legal measures. Any additional requirements will only add to those costs.
Social distancing on board is also not a foolproof way to keep passengers and crew safe. Even when blocking out the dreaded middle aisle. Winning back the confidence of all those sharing the space should be priority number one.
When it comes to making money, those margins really are razor-thin. Even at the best of times: The global average net profit per passenger was just $5.70 in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
South Africa’s own Airlines Association of Southern Africa expects domestic travel to only rebound to 60% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. Even this seems optimistic. And it might not be enough to make the books balance. Certainly not an aviation industry that looks like the one we know. Or knew, since by now we can agree that life won’t soon return to what might have been considered ‘normal’.
Do we wait for the economy to restart and hope flying follows suit? Or, do we support an ailing industry with the belief that it is the egg to the economic chicken?
Please keep your seatbelts fastened, and familiarise yourself with your nearest emergency exit. It’s going to be bumpy for quite some time.
Stephan Lombard produces Breakfast with Refilwe on CapeTalk. He formerly worked in aviation.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law.Read More
SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments
The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments.Read More
One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home
The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One.Read More
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars)
We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River
We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost
Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Pay less tax when working from home
Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone).Read More
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3
It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide.Read More
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum
Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown.Read More