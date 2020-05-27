Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal

When you buy a ThiArt Coffee voucher, you help to keep staff employed and their families supported.

ThiArt Coffee and restaurant in Vredendal is taking food orders for home deliveries to try and stay afloat.

However, business owner Danie Thiart says the coffee shop in Clanwilliam has taken a knock with the absence of tourists in the area.

The independent coffee shop specialises in latte art and uses Origin Coffee beans.

You can buy a voucher from R25 up to R1000, and receive 10% extra value when you redeem it. Buy a voucher here.

It's very difficult at the moment because Clanwilliam is like a tourist spot; we have a lot of clients from outside. Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee

The vouchers and gift cards will help with all the running costs - paying staff and rent. Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee

