Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal
When you buy a ThiArt Coffee voucher, you help to keep staff employed and their families supported.
ThiArt Coffee and restaurant in Vredendal is taking food orders for home deliveries to try and stay afloat.
However, business owner Danie Thiart says the coffee shop in Clanwilliam has taken a knock with the absence of tourists in the area.
The independent coffee shop specialises in latte art and uses Origin Coffee beans.
You can buy a voucher from R25 up to R1000, and receive 10% extra value when you redeem it. Buy a voucher here.
It's very difficult at the moment because Clanwilliam is like a tourist spot; we have a lot of clients from outside.Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee
The vouchers and gift cards will help with all the running costs - paying staff and rent.Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help ThiArt Coffee keep operating:
