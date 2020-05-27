Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments. 27 May 2020 1:23 PM
One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One. 27 May 2020 1:15 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law. 27 May 2020 1:50 PM
One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One. 27 May 2020 1:15 PM
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars) We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 27 May 2020 1:04 PM
View all Business
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal

27 May 2020 12:08 PM
by
Tags:
Coffee shop
Dineplan
#SaveYourFaves
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher
ThiArt Cofffee
ThiArt Coffee is an independent coffee shop and restaurant operating in Clanwilliam and Vredendal. They need help surviving the lockdown.

When you buy a ThiArt Coffee voucher, you help to keep staff employed and their families supported.

ThiArt Coffee and restaurant in Vredendal is taking food orders for home deliveries to try and stay afloat.

However, business owner Danie Thiart says the coffee shop in Clanwilliam has taken a knock with the absence of tourists in the area.

The independent coffee shop specialises in latte art and uses Origin Coffee beans.

You can buy a voucher from R25 up to R1000, and receive 10% extra value when you redeem it. Buy a voucher here.

It's very difficult at the moment because Clanwilliam is like a tourist spot; we have a lot of clients from outside.

Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee

The vouchers and gift cards will help with all the running costs - paying staff and rent.

Danie Thiart, Owner - ThiArt Coffee

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help ThiArt Coffee keep operating:


Recommended

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown

captain-corndog-save-your-favespng

Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this halaal family food truck survive lockdown

20 May 2020 12:36 PM

Captain Corndog is a mobile food business that specialises in halaal American street foods, from corndogs to subs and Philly cheesesteaks.

Read More arrow_forward

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments

18 May 2020 12:51 PM

Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is right.

Read More arrow_forward

kreated-by-krissy-nail-art-save-your-favespng

Buy a Kreated by Krissy voucher to give your nails a glam makeover post-lockdown

15 May 2020 12:10 PM

Kreated by Krissy is a home-based nail salon in the Oakglen, Bellville area. You can buy a voucher from as little as R250 to show your support.

Read More arrow_forward

nude-coffee-save-your-favespng

Buy a voucher for this Stellenbosch coffee shop and help towards paying salaries

14 May 2020 12:07 PM

Nude Coffee is a small coffee shop in Eikestad Mall, Stellenbosch. Their staff members make the most delicious baked treats and sandwiches.

Read More arrow_forward

paul-roux-save-your-favespng

Buy a voucher for this Still Bay hair salon, and you could win a weekend getaway

13 May 2020 1:52 PM

Paul Roux is a freelance hair and make-up artist who works in collaboration with Barbara se Plekkie hair salon in Still Bay.

Read More arrow_forward

zizamele-ceramicsjpg

Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

12 May 2020 12:51 PM

When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed.

Read More arrow_forward

nobuntopng

Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier

11 May 2020 12:37 PM

Nobunto is a local company in the Overberg region that sells hand-painted candles and ceramics. They need help surviving the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

151130chimney.jpg

Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

8 May 2020 12:59 PM

You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

strollajpg

Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar

7 May 2020 1:24 PM

Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown

Read More arrow_forward

grumpy-and-runtpng

Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat

4 May 2020 1:03 PM

The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars)

Business Opinion

Pay less tax when working from home

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAMRC: Apology to Health Dept has nothing to do with Gray’s comments

27 May 2020 1:53 PM

Sibanye-Stillwater confirms 7 COVID-19 cases at operations - Makhura

27 May 2020 1:49 PM

4 teachers at separate schools in WC test positive for COVID-19

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

