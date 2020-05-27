Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches

Places of worship will be partially reopened under Level 3 lockdown, with a limit of 50 people at a time, come June.

The SACC's secretary-general Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says that religious leaders can rotate their church services on a daily basis to accommodate larger congregations.

The council will be publishing norms and standards for its member churches to abide by under Level 3 to ensure that they are Covid-19 ready.

Mpumlwana says the reopening of churches will mostly benefit worshippers in smaller, rural communities.

He says churches with online services and thousands of congregants are the minority in South Africa.

Millions of worshippers in this country worship inn small communities, in rural areas and country areas where there is no access to online systems. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-General - South African Council of Churches

Churches will have to be prepared to rotate services. There can be a service every day. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-General - South African Council of Churches

Large churches can use the elctornic systems more. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-General - South African Council of Churches

In the main, this benefit will be most welcome for the poor, rural communities that have no access to spiritual [connection]. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-General - South African Council of Churches

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: