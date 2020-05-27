SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments
The South African Medical Research Council has denied backtracking over an investigation into comments made by its president Professor Glenda Gray.
Gray made a number of statements in respect of the coronavirus crisis, including that the benefits of the lockdown were 'negligible' and that since it had begun that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had seen cases of malnutrition in children which it had not seen for decades.
On Monday the SAMRC issued an apology to the health department and the same day acting director-general of the Department of Health, Anban Pillay, requested an investigation into Gray's comments.
Speaking to The Midday Report's Clement Manyathela on Wednesday SAMRC chairperson Prof Johnny Mahlangu says that the board did not stop the investigation, but rather it had been concluded on Monday.
This [the investigation] was to establish whether the CEO of the MRC had violated any of its policies.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Chairperson - South African Medical Research Council
The conclusion was that she has not violated any of its policies.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Chairperson - South African Medical Research Council
This was the only investigation the board undertook and completed. We have not backtracked and certainly have not deviated from anything that we have said we will do.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Chairperson - South African Medical Research Council
And the apology issued to the health department on Monday?
The board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and the Ministry of Health...it had nothing to do with what was said by Professor Glenda Gray.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Chairperson - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the full conversation below:
