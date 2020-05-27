One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to The Firepit Company brought to you by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

The Firepit Company creates bespoke spherical firepits and steel sculptures. They provide a stunning warm centrepiece for those chilly evenings and are beautiful when illuminated with electric light.

Refilwe Molot chats to Simone Smith, owner of The Firepit Company, who says the designer firepits are unique.

It's one of a kind. Simone Smith, Owner - The Firepit Company

Smith began the company in January 2019 after being retrenched the year before that. After struggling to get another job in the travel industry where she had worked for many years, she decided to come up with something different.

I have always loved being around the fire, I spent many years in the bush, and I just did it and learned about steel. We just got going and we are hanging in there. Simone Smith, Owner - The Firepit Company

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

Images: The Firepit Company Facebook