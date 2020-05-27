Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief
Workers who are not covered by the Unemployment insurance Fund can now claim for the special UIF Covid-19 payouts.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has amended a directive pertaining to the temporary employer-employee relief scheme to now allow workers to claim even if the employers did not register them.
Clement Manyathela talks to UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping on The Midday Report.
With this directive we are just defining the worker...that means right now you still have a relationship with your employer.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Firstly, a worker is someone who is a contributor and secondly, we are saying that a worker as someone who is defined by this act would have benefitted from the directives, but because of circumstances beyond their control that have not benefited.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
He says it was the duty of the employer to register employees with the UIF and make contributions.
But the employer didn't, and what we are saying is the employee cannot suffer because the employer was not able to meet the requirements of the law.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Marapung says they still do require employers to provide evidence of this employer-employee relationship.
Anyone who is employed right now and has an employer-employee relationship qualifies for UIF. But the emphasis is that there has to be that employer-employee relationship, and its existence has to be proven.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
What about those that are self-employed or freelance workers who do not work for one single employer asks Manyathela?
Maruping insists these employer-employee relationships still need to be certified and without that people will not be paid from the fund.
Listen to the commissioner below:
