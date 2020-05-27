Would a Covid-19 contact-tracing app help curb coronavirus in South Africa?
Health officials in the Gulf state of Qatar have now made it mandatory for citizens to use a Covid-19 tracing app in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Not having the app, called Ehteraz, installed could lead to a fine or up to three years in prison.
More than 45 countries including Qatar are currently using, or intend to use, COVID-19 contact-tracing apps.
Here in South Africa contact-tracing is being done manually, but would an app be more effective?
Lester Kiewit posed the question to Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.
He explains why it may not be quite as simple in South Africa as it is in other countries.
In a country like South Korea - the land of Samsung - you can just tell everybody 'hey download this Android app' and you got everybody covered.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
While most South Africans have some kind of cell phone, they're not smartphones necessarily.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Vermeulen says when the state of disaster was declared in South Africa, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams issued regulations in respect of mobile tracking data.
[She wanted] mobile network operators to provide tracking information, like geolocation data of subscribers for the purposes of contract-tracing.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
But, Vermuelen says, that may not have been as useful as it sounds in a South African context.
They can get to an accuracy of 100 metres or so...so that data turned out to be not nearly as useful as people thought it would be.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
It would be wonderful to have something like this in South Africa, but unfortunately at this stage, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the full conversation below:
