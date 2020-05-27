Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Churches, temples, mosques and synagogues may resume services with 50 people congregating.

But not hairdressers - not even with hygiene protocols, masks, etc. in place, not even for one customer at a time.

And certainly not restaurants.

All this despite overwhelming evidence (and numerous actual examples) that church services can easily become “super-spreader events”.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Wendy Alberts, CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa.

We are completely floored… our restaurants are crippled; we’re on our knees! Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We’re asking that they explain how they deem a gathering of 50 people at churches is OK and that they may reopen – and why that same methodology wasn’t used for restaurants to reopen. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We cannot continue to accept the way we’re being treated! Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

