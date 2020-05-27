Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?
Churches, temples, mosques and synagogues may resume services with 50 people congregating.
But not hairdressers - not even with hygiene protocols, masks, etc. in place, not even for one customer at a time.
And certainly not restaurants.
All this despite overwhelming evidence (and numerous actual examples) that church services can easily become “super-spreader events”.
Also, read:
-
Places of worship - evidence shows they're super-spreader hotspots
-
Coronavirus super-spreader events all have notable similarities — and they reveal the types of gatherings we should avoid for years
-
One German church service resulted in more than 100 coronavirus infections
Clement Manyathela interviewed Wendy Alberts, CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa.
We are completely floored… our restaurants are crippled; we’re on our knees!Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
We’re asking that they explain how they deem a gathering of 50 people at churches is OK and that they may reopen – and why that same methodology wasn’t used for restaurants to reopen.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
We cannot continue to accept the way we’re being treated!Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
