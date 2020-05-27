Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claudia Roodt-
Today at 20:48
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 21:07
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown. 27 May 2020 4:51 PM
Experts share their tips on how to combat Covid-19 loneliness Social distancing and lockdown have forced many of us into solitude and for some that has brought a sense of extreme loneliness. 27 May 2020 4:00 PM
SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments. 27 May 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Why can churches congregate but nobody may go to restaurants? Unconstitutional? The Restaurant Association gets pushed to the back of the queue, after churches. 27 May 2020 6:39 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law. 27 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Business
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars) We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 27 May 2020 1:04 PM
Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA) "We’ve got ground-level snow in quite a few places," says Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. "We’re going to see a chilly winter." 27 May 2020 11:46 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

27 May 2020 4:29 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Political analyst
level 3B water restrictions
Lukhona Mnguni
churches
Lockdown
level 3 lockdown
places of worship
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governing party.

Places of worship will be partially reopened under Level 3 lockdown, with a limit of 50 people at a time, come June.

Religious leaders have been lobbying for places of worship to reopen for quite some time, making a number of submissions to the government.

Lukhona Mnguni argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa has buckled under the pressure from religious groups to reopen places of worship under Level 3.

He describes Level 3 as "the gateway to South Africa's armageddon".

Mnguni says that he finds it telling that Ramaphosa and some Cabinet ministers visited the leadership of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria during the lockdown, after the Easter weekend.

He says this indicates the power of the church lobby and suggests that "there are constituencies that the president cares more about, even under lockdown".

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church for a courtesy visit with Bishop Dr Engenas Lekganyane. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA

The President has now lost complete control of South Africa. He has given in to lobby groups.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

I call Level 3 the gateway to South Africa's armageddon.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The governing party, the ANC, has a long history and tradition with religion, having been led by numerous clerics in its history... There is a historic tie between the ANC and religion.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

What is interesting is how various religious bodies align with factions within the ANC from time to time.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Religious groups are in close proximity to the president. They have put pressure on him. It was not a wise decision.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Listen to Lukhona Mnguni in conversation with Africa Melane:


27 May 2020 4:29 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Political analyst
level 3B water restrictions
Lukhona Mnguni
churches
Lockdown
level 3 lockdown
places of worship

Recommended

More from Local

200331-sassa-pensions-edjpg

Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss

27 May 2020 5:13 PM

Most poor people living in Mitchell’s Plain are more worried about where their next meal will come from than they are about Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen

27 May 2020 4:51 PM

South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression sad lonely

Experts share their tips on how to combat Covid-19 loneliness

27 May 2020 4:00 PM

Social distancing and lockdown have forced many of us into solitude and for some that has brought a sense of extreme loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180821googlwgif

Would a Covid-19 contact-tracing app help curb coronavirus in South Africa?

27 May 2020 2:39 PM

Lester Kiewit asks why, when so many tracing apps exist, is contact-tracing being done manually in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-firepit-compnay-facebook-png

One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home

27 May 2020 1:15 PM

The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

churchgif

Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches

27 May 2020 12:58 PM

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services under level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

27 May 2020 12:49 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thiart-coffee-shopsave-your-faves-croppedjpg

Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal

27 May 2020 12:08 PM

ThiArt Coffee is an independent coffee shop and restaurant operating in Clanwilliam and Vredendal. They need help surviving the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny dog in snow cute knitted jersey 123rf 123rflifestyle

Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA)

27 May 2020 11:46 AM

"We’ve got ground-level snow in quite a few places," says Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. "We’re going to see a chilly winter."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

27 May 2020 2:54 PM

"Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3

27 May 2020 8:41 AM

It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative

26 May 2020 12:35 PM

The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john steenhuisen

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

25 May 2020 1:34 PM

We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus

25 May 2020 1:08 PM

Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

25 May 2020 11:40 AM

Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200422-cigarettes-edjpg

Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else

25 May 2020 7:24 AM

National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

24 May 2020 9:28 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

president-cyril-ramaphosa-24-maypng

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

24 May 2020 8:17 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

No mask, no entry at schools, says Motshekga

27 May 2020 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA