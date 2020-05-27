Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Places of worship will be partially reopened under Level 3 lockdown, with a limit of 50 people at a time, come June.

Religious leaders have been lobbying for places of worship to reopen for quite some time, making a number of submissions to the government.

Lukhona Mnguni argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa has buckled under the pressure from religious groups to reopen places of worship under Level 3.

He describes Level 3 as "the gateway to South Africa's armageddon".

Mnguni says that he finds it telling that Ramaphosa and some Cabinet ministers visited the leadership of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria during the lockdown, after the Easter weekend.

He says this indicates the power of the church lobby and suggests that "there are constituencies that the president cares more about, even under lockdown".

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church for a courtesy visit with Bishop Dr Engenas Lekganyane. Picture: Twitter/PresidencyZA

The President has now lost complete control of South Africa. He has given in to lobby groups. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

I call Level 3 the gateway to South Africa's armageddon. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The governing party, the ANC, has a long history and tradition with religion, having been led by numerous clerics in its history... There is a historic tie between the ANC and religion. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

What is interesting is how various religious bodies align with factions within the ANC from time to time. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Religious groups are in close proximity to the president. They have put pressure on him. It was not a wise decision. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Listen to Lukhona Mnguni in conversation with Africa Melane: