Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claudia Roodt-
Today at 20:48
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 21:07
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown. 27 May 2020 4:51 PM
Experts share their tips on how to combat Covid-19 loneliness Social distancing and lockdown have forced many of us into solitude and for some that has brought a sense of extreme loneliness. 27 May 2020 4:00 PM
SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments. 27 May 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Why can churches congregate but nobody may go to restaurants? Unconstitutional? The Restaurant Association gets pushed to the back of the queue, after churches. 27 May 2020 6:39 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law. 27 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Business
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars) We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 27 May 2020 1:04 PM
Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA) "We’ve got ground-level snow in quite a few places," says Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. "We’re going to see a chilly winter." 27 May 2020 11:46 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Experts share their tips on how to combat Covid-19 loneliness

27 May 2020 4:00 PM
by
Tags:
loneliness
Lockdown
social distancing
alone
Social distancing and lockdown have forced many of us into solitude and for some that has brought a sense of extreme loneliness.

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely as a result of social distancing measures and, to an extent, the continuation of lockdown.

Even though we may have become increasingly "connected" on social media, video calling, and messaging over the past few weeks, we may also have simultaneously felt increasingly lonely.

And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, that may be exactly what’s causing us to feel lonely say experts.

Counseling intern and master’s student in Psychology Kate Solomons and psychologist Dr Robyn Rosin spoke to Ismail Lagardien about the facets of loneliness.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking below:

The lockdown has probably exacerbated the idea of loneliness, but not necessarily created that much more loneliness than people would usually experience.

Robyn Rosin, Clinical Psychologist

It's about people's coping mechanisms and social skills, and those who are going to get on with it will reach out and carry on with their social connections a little bit better than somebody who is prone to loneliness.

Robyn Rosin, Clinical Psychologist

Solomons says there's a big difference between solitude, which can be beneficial for personal reflection, and loneliness:

On the other hand, loneliness might be when an individual feels abandoned or sad due to isolation.

Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator - TraumaClinic Foundation

Loneliness feels like one is missing something.

Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator - TraumaClinic Foundation

Listen to the full conversation below as the experts share their tips on combatting loneliness:


27 May 2020 4:00 PM
by
Tags:
loneliness
Lockdown
social distancing
alone

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen

27 May 2020 4:51 PM

South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

27 May 2020 2:54 PM

"Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180821googlwgif

Would a Covid-19 contact-tracing app help curb coronavirus in South Africa?

27 May 2020 2:39 PM

Lester Kiewit asks why, when so many tracing apps exist, is contact-tracing being done manually in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Housing.jpg

Non-UIF workers will receive Covid-19 relief

27 May 2020 1:50 PM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says employees cannot suffer because the employer did not meet the requirements of the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

SAMRC denies backtracking over investigation into Prof Glenda Gray's comments

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

The SAMRC says an apology issued to the Health Department on Monday was not meant as an apology for Prof Gray's comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-firepit-compnay-facebook-png

One-of-a-kind bespoke fire pits will warm the cockles of your heart and home

27 May 2020 1:15 PM

The Firepit Company creates designer spherical fire pits and steel sculptures and gets a #CapeTalkShoutOut with Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless unemployed poverty

South Africa went from the general ward into the ICU – Edward Kieswetter (Sars)

27 May 2020 1:04 PM

We weren’t fine before Covid-19, so we shouldn’t aim for things to return to normal, says Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200423 Clarkes Estate Elsies River

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

27 May 2020 12:49 PM

We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost

27 May 2020 12:43 PM

Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140512generic.jpg

[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance

27 May 2020 11:25 AM

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

23 May 2020 10:42 AM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression.jpg

Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown

21 May 2020 12:30 PM

As calls to suicide helplines double, employers are being asked to engage in conversations about staff mental health and wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

21 May 2020 11:38 AM

We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-town-Graaff-Reinet-dorp-quaint-town-street-123rf

[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown

20 May 2020 4:59 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

15 May 2020 1:14 PM

The wearing of face masks in public is mandatory under SA's lockdown regulations, but you can't be detained for not wearing one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

employees-meeting-staff-business-pexels-photo-1181396jpeg

What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?

12 May 2020 8:14 PM

A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA

12 May 2020 5:22 PM

The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disinfecting office covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

12 May 2020 12:23 PM

Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom-1757255-640jpg

'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'

12 May 2020 11:51 AM

Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information

12 May 2020 9:20 AM

Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

No mask, no entry at schools, says Motshekga

27 May 2020 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA