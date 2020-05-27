Experts share their tips on how to combat Covid-19 loneliness

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely as a result of social distancing measures and, to an extent, the continuation of lockdown.

Even though we may have become increasingly "connected" on social media, video calling, and messaging over the past few weeks, we may also have simultaneously felt increasingly lonely.

And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, that may be exactly what’s causing us to feel lonely say experts.

Counseling intern and master’s student in Psychology Kate Solomons and psychologist Dr Robyn Rosin spoke to Ismail Lagardien about the facets of loneliness.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking below:

The lockdown has probably exacerbated the idea of loneliness, but not necessarily created that much more loneliness than people would usually experience. Robyn Rosin, Clinical Psychologist

It's about people's coping mechanisms and social skills, and those who are going to get on with it will reach out and carry on with their social connections a little bit better than somebody who is prone to loneliness. Robyn Rosin, Clinical Psychologist

Solomons says there's a big difference between solitude, which can be beneficial for personal reflection, and loneliness:

On the other hand, loneliness might be when an individual feels abandoned or sad due to isolation. Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator - TraumaClinic Foundation

Loneliness feels like one is missing something. Kate Solomons, Internship-coordinator - TraumaClinic Foundation

