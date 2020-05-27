'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen
Hairdressers across the country are heading to court in a bid to overturn the government’s decision to only let them trade again during level one of the lockdown.
The R250 billion industry on which around 1 million are reliant has been crippled by the impact of the national lockdown.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane, business owner Midge Howe of Howe's Hair Studio in Cape Town says the industry is in dire straits.
There are a lot of us that can't even put food on the table.Midge Howe, Owner - Howe Hair Studio
Howe employees two staff members at his salon and says they've so far been unable to access any of the relief funds offered by the government.
It's been incredibly difficult to access these funds...and this is the time we need the money.Midge Howe, Owner - Howe Hair Studio
I have two friends who have nail salons and their girls have also been waiting for the money to be paid out and it's taking forever.Midge Howe, Owner - Howe Hair Studio
He says if they are successful in court and able to open their doors for business again soon, they'll implement stringent safety measures.
We will be implementing screens in front of our faces, masks, hand sanitizers at the door, we'll be checking customers temperatures when they come in,Midge Howe, Owner - Howe Hair Studio
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
