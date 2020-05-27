Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss
Warda Cay from Kay’s Kitchen in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain, feeds more than 3,000 people every day at various feeding points in the area.
Mitchell’s Plain has been identified as one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the Western Cape.
She says residents are on the streets, hustling to make sure that they do not go to sleep hungry.
For many people living in Mitchell’s Plain immediate food relief is more urgent than lockdown measures, Cay explains.
RELATED: The reality of Covid-19 hasn't filtered through to Elsies River, says activist
Her neighbourhood soup kitchen works with a team of 20 people, feeding children and the elderly.
We are now feeding 3,000 children daily and about 300 adults, including 86 fragile elders for whom we do door-to-door deliveries.Warda Cay, Owner - Kay's Kitchen
When it comes to being a Covid-19 hotspot, our people are not disciplined with the lockdown and I don't blame them.Warda Cay, Owner - Kay's Kitchen
Residents live in a community where poverty is huge. They are outside looking for food.Warda Cay, Owner - Kay's Kitchen
It's not that they don't understand it [the Covid-19 lockdown]. It comes down to their basic needs, and their food.Warda Cay, Owner - Kay's Kitchen
Yes, they can stay indoors but then we're going to find our people dying of hunger instead of the Covid-19 virus.Warda Cay, Owner - Kay's Kitchen
Listen to the discussion for more:
