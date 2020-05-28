How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

A major risk arising from Covid-19 is the fact that people can be infected but show no symptoms. It is these asymptomatic carriers that are the vectors accelerating infection in society.

Dr Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State says the answer lies in sewage surveillance.

He explains to Refilwe Moto how taking samples of sewage according to a defined protocol, it is now technically

possible to determine the viral load of the entire population in the catchment area of particular sewage works.

Asymptomatic people who have Covid-19 are a concern as they can spread the virus unknowingly.

Indications, in fact, from places like New York State is that it could be as high as 15 -20% of the population that could be positive but be asymptomatic. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

So how do we find those asymptomatic people?

We know that when a person is asymptomatic they shed virus through their waste, so urine and faeces both carry virus, and this ends up in waste water works. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

He says the advancement of modern technology called PCR or Polymerase chain reaction is a method used in molecular biology.

PCR allows us to detect minute quantities of pieces of the virus, not even the complete virus, replicated up to a measurable form, and then from that, you can calculate the total viral load in the upstream catchment of the wastewater works. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

With 824 treatment works nationwide this presents an opportunity to target areas with high levels of Covid-19 to help target hotspots.

The bits and pieces of the virus in the sewage is not an active virus. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

Sewage feeder lines in particular suburbs could be tapped into to identify hotspots, he adds.

You can tap into those different feeder lines and monitor each of those feeder lines to see where the majority of your viral load is coming from. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

He says they are linked up to the Business Water Chamber and a Netherlands research institute KWR. They were able to implement this process and predict and preempt areas before other testing was rolled out.

We can roll this out very quickly in South Africa if there is any interest being shown in the use of the data. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

They are in talks with government but at this stage, the state is more focused on research rather than using this as a decision-making implementation tool, he says.

He says they do have funders and technology providers willing to back this plan.

Once we get the green light we could probably roll it out in 4 - 6 weeks. Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

They are identifying labs in South Africa with PCR capabilities.

Listen to the interview below: