Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-Velskoendraai Farmstall Vouchers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Schools need an inclusive plan for all learners to go back learning equally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital
Today at 11:05
How do mass graves affect a nations Psyche-Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Divine Fuh
Today at 11:32
Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kimon de Greef
Today at 13:55
Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle du Plessis
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots Asymptomatic Covid-19 people shed virus through urine and faeces both and ends up in waste water works which can be measured. 28 May 2020 9:17 AM
Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss Most poor people living in Mitchell’s Plain are more worried about where their next meal will come from than they are about Covid... 27 May 2020 5:13 PM
View all Local
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

28 May 2020 9:17 AM
by
Tags:
sewage
virus
COVID-19
Asymptomatic
Asymptomatic Covid-19 people shed virus through urine and faeces both and ends up in waste water works which can be measured.

A major risk arising from Covid-19 is the fact that people can be infected but show no symptoms. It is these asymptomatic carriers that are the vectors accelerating infection in society.

Dr Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State says the answer lies in sewage surveillance.

He explains to Refilwe Moto how taking samples of sewage according to a defined protocol, it is now technically

possible to determine the viral load of the entire population in the catchment area of particular sewage works.

Asymptomatic people who have Covid-19 are a concern as they can spread the virus unknowingly.

Indications, in fact, from places like New York State is that it could be as high as 15 -20% of the population that could be positive but be asymptomatic.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

So how do we find those asymptomatic people?

We know that when a person is asymptomatic they shed virus through their waste, so urine and faeces both carry virus, and this ends up in waste water works.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

He says the advancement of modern technology called PCR or Polymerase chain reaction is a method used in molecular biology.

PCR allows us to detect minute quantities of pieces of the virus, not even the complete virus, replicated up to a measurable form, and then from that, you can calculate the total viral load in the upstream catchment of the wastewater works.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

With 824 treatment works nationwide this presents an opportunity to target areas with high levels of Covid-19 to help target hotspots.

The bits and pieces of the virus in the sewage is not an active virus.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

Sewage feeder lines in particular suburbs could be tapped into to identify hotspots, he adds.

You can tap into those different feeder lines and monitor each of those feeder lines to see where the majority of your viral load is coming from.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

He says they are linked up to the Business Water Chamber and a Netherlands research institute KWR. They were able to implement this process and predict and preempt areas before other testing was rolled out.

We can roll this out very quickly in South Africa if there is any interest being shown in the use of the data.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

They are in talks with government but at this stage, the state is more focused on research rather than using this as a decision-making implementation tool, he says.

He says they do have funders and technology providers willing to back this plan.

Once we get the green light we could probably roll it out in 4 - 6 weeks.

Dr Anthony Turton - Centre for Environmental Management University of the Free State

They are identifying labs in South Africa with PCR capabilities.

Listen to the interview below:


