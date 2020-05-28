When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto chats to Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy Tech about how it has faced the challenges of Covid-19 lockdown.

We have had a love affair with wood for years and somehow our business just morphed into only woodwork and only solid woodwork. Farhana Monier, owner - Leafy Tech

She says it is a young business focusing on woodwork and interiors and when lockdown happened they were suddenly shut down in the middle of a project.

They went home to strategise, and the Western Cape Health Department contacted them and asked if they could build a testing booth.

And Leafy tech rose to the occasion.

It was such an opportunity to give back to the communities and get our staff back to work. Farhana Monier, owner - Leafy Tech

