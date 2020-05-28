Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

The Claremont Main Road Mosque will not reopen, despite being able to do so.

They say they are eagerly awaiting other major sites of worship to do the right thing and follow suit.

Lester Kiewit (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed the mosque’s Imam Rashied Omar.

We took a solemn decision to not open under the current guidelines… the decision is based on risk assessment… We will review our decision going forward… in discussion with public health experts… Imam Rashied Omar, Claremont Main Road Mosque

We were guided by one of the supreme objectives of our faith… the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life… Imam Rashied Omar, Claremont Main Road Mosque

We call on our fellow Muslims to build upon the strong spiritual foundation they’ve established in their homes during the past Ramadan. Imam Rashied Omar, Claremont Main Road Mosque

We have a service every Friday at 1 pm… it’s transmitted live on Facebook and YouTube… We also send out prayers via WhatsApp and email. Imam Rashied Omar, Claremont Main Road Mosque

