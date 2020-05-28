Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'
The Claremont Main Road Mosque will not reopen, despite being able to do so.
They say they are eagerly awaiting other major sites of worship to do the right thing and follow suit.
