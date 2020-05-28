Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA

'I don't think most of us are going to do well this 2020 matric year.'

That's the bleak prediction of matric student Xhasumzi from Khayelitsha.

He's one of the thousands of matriculants due back in the classroom when school reopens for grades 7 and 12 on Monday.

He spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about how he's been managing while away from school over the past few weeks.

He admits for him and his classmates, it's been difficult:

Most of us aren't even studying...we don't have access to books. Xhasumzi, Matriculant

Grade 12 was already a stressful year to begin with, it was our final year, our make or break year and now with coronavirus it's added a lot more pressure. Xhasumzi, Matriculant

He says he's apprehensive about going back to school on Monday:

We don't all have books so we have to share...with the [physical] distancing thing, that's gonna be a problem...most of us are going to get infected if we have to share. Xhasumzi, Matriculant

It's hard for students who don't have access to quality education, who don't have shelter at school and have to study outside...and they have to deal with hunger. Xhasumzi, Matriculant

Listen to the full conversation below: