Latest Local
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
[LISTEN] Lab explains radio jock's false positive Covid-19 result Award-winning presenter Tshatha Ngobe announced to Ukhozi FM listeners on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. 28 May 2020 2:28 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details

28 May 2020 2:05 PM
National Command Council NCC
level 3 lockdown
The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.

On Thursday the National Command Council is briefing the media on the details for alert level 3 which starts on Monday 1 June.

The entire country will move to level 3. Minister of health Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

Watch below:


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

EZGwtpzXQAEXFAp.jpg

Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco

28 May 2020 5:33 PM

As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted.

191027bokkewalesjpg

'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'

28 May 2020 3:12 PM

"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"

ngobejpg

[LISTEN] Lab explains radio jock's false positive Covid-19 result

28 May 2020 2:28 PM

Award-winning presenter Tshatha Ngobe announced to Ukhozi FM listeners on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

20200405zccengenasramaphosajpg

South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

28 May 2020 12:45 PM

Bishop Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church says it’s not safe to resume services and that all their churches will remain shut.

160519CarnarvonPrimary03.jpg

Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA

28 May 2020 12:07 PM

With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally...

Mosque muslim child kid islam 123rf 123rflifestyle

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

28 May 2020 11:05 AM

"We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

28 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Muslimg child praying mosque kid prayer religioun

Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA

28 May 2020 9:34 AM

"Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube.

180208-sewageedjpg

How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

28 May 2020 9:17 AM

Asymptomatic Covid-19 people shed virus through urine and faeces both and ends up in waste water works which can be measured.

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen

27 May 2020 4:51 PM

South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown.

