'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
World Rugby has endorsed possible law changes designed with Covid-19 in mind.
Some of the proposals include:
-
No scrum resets (instead, a free-kick to the team in possession) and no option to take a scrum when a penalty or free-kick is awarded.
-
Three-second time limit to play the ball at the base of a ruck with no option of a scrum if the time runs out.
-
No joining of mauls and only one forward movement per maul.
Click here for a detailed breakdown of the proposed temporary law changes.
Lester Kiewit (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365.com.
There is some weird stuff coming out… scums, lineouts, mails – it’s the essence of rugby union! … If you want to play touch-rugby, that’s fine, but don’t call it rugby union… it’s absolute rubbish!Jan de Koning, editor - rugby365.com
You need about a month for players to get up to par… if you want proper rugby… You’re looking at August or September… let’s not rush it…Jan de Koning, editor - rugby365.com
Newlands is not going to get the send-off that the Stormers wanted to give it… There’s a solution… an expanded Curry Cup – I say play all the games at Newlands…Jan de Koning, editor - rugby365.com
There’s not enough time for the July tests… We won’t have a full international season…Jan de Koning, editor - rugby365.com
Rugby is not a contact sport, it’s a collision sport… if you want to play rugby, play it properly. We don’t need some half-baked idea just to have something on TV! Then rather keep on rerunning the World Cup final – it’s a great game to watch, I’ll watch it 10 times every day!Jan de Koning, editor - rugby365.com
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
